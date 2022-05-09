Marvel's Kevin Feige warns fans about how Ms. Marvel differs from the comics

When Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige (who has been a producer or executive producer on every MCU movie or show since 2007) speaks, people listen. Especially when his latest pearls of wisdom seem geared to prepare comic book fans for some disappointment about the next Marvel Disney Plus show.

Speaking to Empire, Feige braced Ms. Marvel fans for a version of the character's powers that don't match what they've seen and read before. While Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) could stretch and morph in the comic books, that's not happening in the upcoming Marvel series that's set to debut on June 8th.

Specifically, Feige said that "We adapt the comics; it’s not an exact translation," which I'm sure the die-hard fans will be disappointed to learn. There is a reason, though: as he continued, "[Kamala] came about in a very specific time within the comic-book continuity. She is now coming into a very specific time within the MCU continuity. And those two things didn’t match."

It sounds like the series will serve as Ms. Marvel's MCU origin story, as Feige stated "What we will learn about where those powers come from, and how they come about, is specific to the MCU."

And, in case that all wasn't direct enough, he said "If you want big, giant hands and arms, well they’re here in spirit, if not in stretchy, plastic-type ways."

Analysis: Why a straightforward Ms. Marvel MCU origin story matters

Feige is almost a little late on this note, as fans have already had reason to suspect something is up. The Ms. Marvel trailer already teased that the Khan is getting her powers from a bracelet that appears to have magic or cosmic origins.

This lines up with what you might have expected, since references to the comics' version involved the Inhumans (whose time in the MCU has only barely begun) and the Terrigen mists.

All of this matters, if you ask us, because the MCU could arguably use a bit of straight-forward hero origin story action. Not only was America Chavez's introduction in Doctor Strange 2 a bit rushed, but Moon Knight's looping and twisting version of how Marc Spector got his powers were confusing to say the least.

So, with Ms. Marvel coming in time for fun summer blockbusters, we're excited to see how the MCU version of the character got her powers. And it feels like the show may be more appealing if Marvel's writers aren't beholden to the source material.