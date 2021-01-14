Samsung Galaxy S21 event live blog — all the big Unpacked news as it happens

After a huge amount of leaks, today is the day the Samsung Galaxy S21 will get officially revealed, likely joined by the Galaxy Buds Pro.

We’re expecting to see the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra in the showcase. The latter two are tipped to come with a new design and some iterative upgrades, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to sport an improved 120Hz display and boosted rear camera array, including a brace of telephoto lenses.

If you want to watch along live, then check out our how to watch Unpacked 2021 for more information and what to expect from the Samsung showcase. Otherwise, keep it locked here for all the latest Galaxy S21 news as it happens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 event live blog