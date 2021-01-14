Massive last-minute Samsung Galaxy S21 leak just revealed pretty much everything

Today is the day Samsung finally reveals everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, putting an end to months of leaks. But what good would launch day be without one final leak, revealing just about everything?

This one comes from serial leaker Evan Blass, who posted a series of images detailing the Galaxy S21 range's major specs and selling points. From pre-order gifts, all the way down to the chipset we all knew was coming.

We’ve already heard about most of these features, but Blass’s images confirm that everything we’ve heard up until now wasn’t complete nonsense. Right down to the speculation that anyone who pre-orders the Ultra would get a free Galaxy SmartTag and a pair of Galaxy Buds.

Let’s start off with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Blass’s leak confirms that the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Infinity O display with an adaptable 120Hz refresh rate and WQHD+ resolution. It’ll be covered with Gorilla Glass Victus, seemingly on both sides, and comes with a four-lens rear camera array.

That camera setup includes a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra wide lens, laser time of flight autofocus, and two 10MP telephoto lenses. Those last two offer 3x and 10x optical zoom, with up to 100x overall magnification.

Blass’s images also confirm the S21 Ultra is compatible with the S Pen, has a 5,000 mAh battery, supports 8K video recording and uses a 40MP hole-punch front camera. The leaker also noted that the S21 Ultra will have up to 512GB of storage, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, UWB tracking, and the Exynos 2100 chipset. Of course, we already know that the U.S. version of the phone will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 instead.

Interestingly, the fast charging only goes as high as 25W and not 65W as had been previously speculated. This is a shame since that’s significantly slower than a lot of other phones, including the Galaxy S20. Wireless charging is still at 15W and Wireless PowerShare is also sticking around.

The standard Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus come with respective 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, sporting FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Both have triple-lens rear cameras with a 12MP wide angle lens, 12MP ultra wide lens, and 64MP telephoto lens. On the front, you’ll find a 10MP hole-punch camera.

Like the S21 Ultra, they’ll both run on the Exynos 2100 outside the U.S. - in America the phones will pack the Snapdragon 888. Fast charging is available up to 25W, while wireless charging is limited to 15W. Both phones come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

Differences between the two include battery sizes, with the S21 Plus offering 4,800 mAh of capacity, compared to just 4,000 mAh on the standard S21. The S21 has a 'glastic' back - think polycarbonate - while the S21 Plus has a glass back like the Ultra. The Plus also has UWB tracking, which the regular S21 lacks. Neither of them have S Pen support.

Blass’s leak also confirms that the S21 and S21 Plus will be bundled with a pair of Galaxy Buds Live and a SmartTag if you pre-order, while the Ultra will come with a SmartTag and the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro.

None of the phones will come with a charger or any extra accessories in the box, much like Apple did with the iPhone 12. Instead, you get the phone, a USB-C cable, and the SIM ejection pin. All in the name of the environment, and definitely has nothing to do with profit margins....