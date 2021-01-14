Live
Samsung Galaxy S21 event live blog — all the big Unpacked news as it happens
We'll bring you all the latest from Saming's Unpacked 2021 event, including the big Galaxy S21 reveal
After a huge amount of leaks, today is the day the Samsung Galaxy S21 will get officially revealed, likely joined by the Galaxy Buds Pro.
We’re expecting to see the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra in the showcase. The latter two are tipped to come with a new design and some iterative upgrades, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to sport an improved 120Hz display and boosted rear camera array, including a brace of telephoto lenses.
If you want to watch along live, then check out our how to watch Unpacked 2021 for more information and what to expect from the Samsung showcase. Otherwise, keep it locked here for all the latest Galaxy S21 news as it happens.
Samsung Galaxy S21 event live blog
Of course, even at the 11th hour, there's going to be a Galaxy S21 leak. The latest has shown off official images from Samsung marketing materials. We're not sure if there's going to be any surprises left for Unpacked 2021 now.
So today is the big day. At 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/ 2 p.m. GMT, Samsung will take to the stage - albeit virtually - to give us a look at its next flagship phone. After a busy week of CES 2021 tech news, we expect this to be a slick presentation focussed on phones.
