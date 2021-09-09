Live
PlayStation Showcase 2021 live blog: All the big news as it happens
Sony's biggest gaming showcase of the year is coming today
Kicking off today, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 should give us a deluge of information about the hottest upcoming PS5 games, as well as some cross-generation titles.
The showcase is expected to be a big one after PlayStation had a rather quiet E3 2021 and Gamescom 2021. And Sony's last State of Play event wasn't exactly frenetic with major announcements. But with Deathloop coming September 14, Horizon Forbidden West on the horizon, and God of War: Ragnarok coming next year, we'd expect to see and hear about these games in some from or another.
How to watch PlayStation Showcase 2021 live
Starting today at (Thursday, September 9) at 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET, and 9 p.m. BST, you can watch PlayStation Showcase 2021 via a live stream. For a full breakdown check out our how to watch PlayStation Showcase 2021 live guide, but also see the video below.
Keep an eye on this live blog as we'll bring you all the hot takes from the showcase, as well as parse the news so you can filter out the best nuggets of information from the noise.
We're wondering if Sony will give us any update on PS5 restock and how it might tackle the problems with buying the console nearly a year after its release. Sadly, PS5 restocks are set to be a bit grim until 2023, so we're not sure we can expect any good news.
There's a lot of excitement around a potential God of War: Ragnarok reveal, beyond simply a name. And we're totally here for it!
Me and the boys if Kratos shows up next Thursday #PlayStationShowcase pic.twitter.com/YfkGU9IgfqSeptember 2, 2021
But do expect to hear updates from both large and small PlayStation developers. It'll be interesting to see what indie games Sony might have on the PS5 roster.
Equally, don't expect to see the PS5 Pro either, though a more reliable tipster has claimed Sony is working on an upgraded PS5 and that it'll make its debut 2023 at the earliest.
Fan-made renders of a "PlayStation Portable" are doing the rounds, with the person who shared them claiming Sony will announce such a device today.
However, these are not official renders from Sony, nor are they seemingly based on any leaked information. So we don't expect to see a PS Vita successor today. But the concept is cool.
So today's the big day that Sony will show use what it has in store for the PS5 this fall.
And going by this Twitter post, it looks like we could get our first glance at Alan Wake Remastered on the PS5. That should get fans of creepy Twin Peaks-Style horror all excited.
Alan Wake Remastered | PS5Amazon 🇬🇧> https://t.co/7GkSqkI7T7Other Screenshots of #AlanWakeRemastered #AlanWake #PS5 pic.twitter.com/M44Ps82FhqSeptember 9, 2021
