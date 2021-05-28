Jazz vs Grizzlies live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

Jazz vs Grizzlies start time, channel The Jazz vs Grizzlies live stream will begin Saturday, May 29th at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

The Jazz vs Grizzlies live stream will have Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trying to ruin Memphis’ homecoming as the #1 Seed in the West visits the #8 Seed in this NBA playoffs live stream.

Rudy Gobert is a finalist for what would be his third Defensive Player of the Year award. However, defense wasn’t invited to Game 2’s 141-129 Utah win. The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant scored a game-high 47 points in the game, while Donovan Mitchell was just one of three Jazz players to finish with at least 20 points. Mitchell had a team high 25 points. Both teams shot 54% from the floor.

If Utah’s defense did rise to the occasion at any point in Game 2, it was when they defended the three. Memphis shot just 34% from three on 8-of-23 shooting, while the Jazz were hot from three, knocking down 19 of their 39 three-point attempts. Mitchell added five threes for Utah.

Game 3 will mark Memphis’ first home playoff game in four years. The Grizzlies just wish they had a little more home-court-advantage as they were only a .500 team on their home court this season. Morant will likely give Grizzlies fans something to cheer for. The 21 year-old has combined to score 71 points through his first two playoffs games. Only Hall of Famer George Mikan had more when he scored 75 points in that span for the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949.

The Jazz will enter Game 3 as 5-point favorites. The over/under is 224.

Jazz vs Grizzlies live streams in the US

In the U.S. Jazz vs Grizzlies airs on ESPN, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Jazz vs Grizzlies live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports... but not for this game. The Jazz vs Grizzlies live stream is NOT on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Jazz vs Grizzlies live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Jazz vs Grizzlies on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.