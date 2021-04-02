iPhone SE getting 5G and a big redesign — but you'll have to wait

Confirming an earlier report, it looks like we won't see an iPhone SE with 5G until 2022. That's according to a tweet from analyst Ross Young, who said that Apple's budget phone will likely be the same size as the current model when it gets the next-generation radio.

That's similar to what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last month about the iPhone SE 3, the name that people have given to the next generation of Apple's very popular phone.

However, in the same tweet, Young said that 2023 could see a big change to both the size and design of the iPhone SE. According to Young, not only might the 2023 iPhone SE expand in size to 6.1 inches, but it could also ditch the notch for a punch-hole camera design.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch.April 1, 2021 See more

An iPhone SE with a hole-punch camera in 2023 would follow the also-rumored iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, which, according to Kuo, would be the first iPhones to have this feature. (The upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to still have a notch, albeit one smaller than the iPhone 12's.)

Young also said that the 2022 iPhone SE would have Sub-6 GHz 5G technology, which is slower than mmWave 5G, but has a signal that can travel further distances.

So those looking for big changes to the iPhone SE may have to wait a bit longer.