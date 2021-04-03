The biggest iPhone redesign in years just leaked

The iPhone SE has been sporting a puny 4.7-inch display since way back in 2016, so it's about time that Apple shake things up with its lowest-cost iPhone. And it looks like a radical redesign is on the way.

According to display analyst Ross Young on Twitter (as reported by Forbes), the iPhone SE will keep its 4.7-inch display in 2022 while likely adding sub--6GHz 5G support. That's the bad news. The good news is that the 2023 version will be getting a major upgrade.

Just last month Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that an iPhone SE 3 should be on the way during the first half of 2022. He says the handset should feature 5G connectivity and a new chipset. which could be the iPhone 12's A14 Bionic at that point.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch.April 1, 2021 See more

However, the complete redesign of the iPhone SE likely won't be happening until the following year if Ross Young's note proves accurate. This 2023 model would grow from 4.7 inches to 6.1 inches while also offering a punch hole towards the top of the display. The large bezels around the iPhone SE was one of our only major complaints in our review, so this would be a very welcome change.

(Image credit: Svetapple.SK)

Based on this leak, the iPhone SE 4 would likely not feature Face ID, as the TrueDepth camera tech may be too large to fit into a punch hold design. That would mean you should expect Touch ID, either integrated into the power button or the display itself.

The iPhone SE remains one of the best cheap phones around despite its aging design. That's because it packs a powerful A13 Bionic chip and solid cameras for less than $400. But it's clear that most users prefer a larger display. It's just too bad that Apple fans will apparently have to wait a couple of years to be the screen size and design they really want.