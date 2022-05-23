iPhone 14 tipster just doubled down on disappointing specs rumor

The iPhone 14 is slated to arrive in a few months with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and also a new iPhone 14 Max. Based on all the rumors so far it looks like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could be in a league of their own.

But the gap in specs and other design elements seems to be widening between the iPhone 14 and the Pro and Pro Max — and it does look like the iPhone 14 will be different from the iPhone 14 Pro in a big way.

Tipster Yogesh Brar just summarized rumors on the iPhone 14 lineup’s screen size and refresh rate — and it is a tad bit disappointing. In a tweet, Brar reiterates the rumor that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will only get a 60Hz refresh rate on their displays. This goes against what we wanted to see on the iPhone 14. (We’re still hopeful for that Always On display.) The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to have a 120Hz display.

Apple did reserve the 120Hz display for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini saw a 60Hz display. A 120Hz display is a gamechanger and enables much smoother and faster scrolling and gameplay, so it’s no wonder that Apple has reserved it for its Pro’s. But we hope the iPhone 14 will sport at least a 90Hz display, which has been rumored.

iPhone 14 series in a nutshell(Notch)iPhone 14 - 6.1" (60Hz, A15)iPhone 14 Max- 6.68" (60Hz, A15)(Pill)iPhone 14 Pro - 6.12" (120Hz, A16)iPhone 14 Pro Max - 6.69" (120Hz, A16)May 23, 2022 See more

Another big disappointment for the iPhone 14 is the tip that it will run on a year-old A15 Bionic silicon. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg backed a popular rumor and now, tipster Yogesh Brar has doubled down on it. iPhone 14 and 14 Max will allegedly run on the A15 Bionic chip that is found in this year's iPhone 13. The only plus would be added RAM that we currently see on the iPhone 13 Pro. Brar mentions that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are set to run on the new A16 Bionic chip.

To be fair, the A15 chip is the fastest you'll find in a phone based on our iPhone 13 benchmarks. But shoppers looking for a truly new iPhone might as well decide to opt for the iPhone 13 instead once it gets an inevitable price drop when the iPhone 14 launches.

Brar also mentions display sizes in his tweet that corroborate previous rumors. The iPhone 14 could have a 6.1 inch display while the iPhone 14 Pro may have a slightly bigger 6.12 inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max, as their names suggest, will allegedly feature much larger 6.69 and 6.68 inch displays respectively.

Other iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro differences reportedly also include that the Pro models will ditch the notch for a pill shaped cut out on the top, along with a circular cut out for the camera and Face ID sensors. The iPhone 14 would still retain the familiar notch that we have seen in the iPhone 13 lineup as well.

It'll be a bit before we find out just how much the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro differ from one another, but going by rumors Apple is really taking pains to keep the iPhone 14 Pro a notch above the iPhone 14 and the reason for that could very well be the introduction of the iPhone 14 Max.

Be sure to check out our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs for all the latest rumors and leaks.