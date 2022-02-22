iPhone 14 rumor claims Touch ID is totally dead

The iPhone 14 is coming, but the latest rumor suggests that it may not be coming with the standout feature you were hoping for. Because this one claims Apple’s engineers have dropped plans to add in-screen Touch ID to the iPhone.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard rumors that the iPhone 14 will skip Touch ID , but this one is different. Over at iDropNews, LeaksApplePro claims Apple is dropping plans to include Touch ID on all future iPhones — rather than simply skipping over the iPhone 14.

"After multiple talks with sources related to the matter who wish to remain anonymous," LeaksApplePro said, "I can now confirm Apple engineers are no longer working on an under-display fingerprint sensor for the iPhone."

Instead, Apple is supposedly diverting its efforts onto the notchless iPhone. Rumor is that Apple plans to place Face ID sensors underneath the screen, while the front-facing camera will be a hole-punch design akin to those we've seen on so many other phones.

If true, this would not be a huge surprise. The notchless iPhone has been rumored before, and it was obvious from the beginning that Face ID was here to stay. Unfortunately, LeaksApplePro claims that the iPhone 14 won't be getting this upgrade, because it's not up to Apple's rigorous quality standards yet.

In other words we're not likely to see this new feature in action until at least 2023, and the launch of the iPhone 15. Having just heard speculation that the iPhone 14 will also avoid making the 120Hz ProMotion display a standard feature, these early leaks don't paint a particularly good picture of the next iPhone — assuming there's any truth to them of course.

Even if they are accurate, there's still the question of whether the under-display Face ID tech will be up to scratch by next year. So far, under-display cameras have proven themselves to be resoundingly mediocre in quality. Though having Face ID sensors under the screen may be a little different to putting a fully-fledged camera there, since picture quality isn't of the utmost importance.

Unfortunately, this means that the prospect of Touch ID's triumphant return to the iPhone may be a little more unlikely. That's a little bizarre, considering the vast majority of premium phones have long-included in-screen fingerprint scanners with no issue. More so when you consider Apple already sells a product, the iPad Air, that features a Touch ID sensor in the power button.

Whatever happens, we're just going to have to be patient and see how things play out in the coming months. Meanwhile we'll be sure to bring you all the latest iPhone 14 news and rumors as and when we hear it.