iPhone 14 Pro rumor just tipped a big change for Face ID

2022 just started, but we're already looking ahead to the iPhone 14 launch later in the fall. Apple is still riding high on the iPhone 13 launch, but the company is prepping its next big thing. That includes a possible radical change to the iPhone 14 Pro phones.

Leaker DylanDKT said on his Twitter page that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have under-display Face ID tech, meaning that the notch could finally die. If Dylan is right, a hole-punch cutout will replace the tired old notch, making for a very modern-looking iPhone.

The best Android phones enjoy this beautiful look where the display consumes almost the whole front of the phone save for the front camera's cutout. In fact, phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro make the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max look dated in comparison.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.January 6, 2022 See more

Dylan's tweet further states that Face ID will not suffer from its move under the display: "the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change." That means, according to Dylan, Face ID on the iPhone 14 Pro ought to work just as well as it does on iPhones with the notch.

Up to this point, Dylan has proven to be a pretty reliable leaker. He accurately predicted some details about the new MacBook Pros before their launch, plus some other Apple-related stuff.

Some other rumors say the hole-punch cutout will be pill-shaped, so more ovular than circular. If you want an example, look back to the cutout for the Galaxy S10 Plus from 2019. In that case, Samsung had a larger section for the two front-facing cameras. It's unclear if Apple will go a similar route, or if the company simply needs more room for sensors that don't work quite right from under the display.

As it stands, it seems like the non-Pro iPhone 14 model(s) could keep the notch. Rumors currently suggest Apple will adopt two sizes for the next iPhones: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That lines up with what we've heard about the mini line's demise. It would also mean that people who love big iPhones won't have to spring for the Pro Max model. In fact, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the non-Pro big model could cost less than $900.

For more about Apple's next smartphone, be sure to check out our iPhone 14 roundup, where we gather all of the latest news and rumors.