iPhone 13 could fix one of the worst things about the iPhone 12

The grand unveiling of the iPhone 13 is here, and there’s plenty of rumors and leaks about the device to be excited about. From a 120Hz display to a smaller display notch. However, the tidbit that has got me most excited about Apple’s latest flagship phone isn’t a new addition, but instead the removal of a previous iPhone 12 option.

Since the iPhone 4S — my personal favorite iPhone of all time — Apple has offered the flagship device in each lineup with 64GB of storage. A decade ago, that was considered a healthy amount of storage to play with. Nowadays, not so much.

Yet, Apple has persisted with offering the base model of its phones with a measly 64GB of storage. Essentially, the entry-level model of the iPhone 12 launched with a storage capacity that frankly wasn’t fit for purpose five years ago, let alone in 2020. However, the times may be changing.

A recent scoop from reliable Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple will be eliminating the 64GB model with the iPhone 13, and instead, the base version of the device will come with 128GB. This will still fill up uncomfortably quickly for most users but is at least manageable if you take some additional memory-saving steps like regularly clearing caches and optimizing your photo storage.

Kuo also reports that Apple will offer storage options of up to 1TB for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — a first for the iPhone range, which has previously only been available with up to 512GB of storage. This coupled with the removal of the 64GB option shows that Apple is finally taking the storage capabilities of its devices seriously.

There will almost certainly be more significant additions to the iPhone 13, which will likely grab the headlines and convince current iPhone 12 owners to upgrade, but I’m thrilled to see Apple finally addressing an area where its phones have always lagged behind. It’s just a shame that the price of a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max would probably put me into financial hot water.