iPhone 13 Apple Watch bug has a fix — but there’s a catch

If you're one of the people struggling to get your iPhone 13 to work with your Apple Watch, Apple may have just come to your rescue.

Despite the iPhone 13 series using the latest iOS 15 software, it was unable to work with the existing "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature. Fortunately, the issue now appears to have been fixed with iOS 15.1 beta 2 and watchOS 8.1 beta 1, according to Holger Eilhard of Inside Digital (via 9to5Mac).

As previously reported, the iPhone 13 was having difficulties working with the unlocking function available with Apple's smartwatches. This usually lets users unlock iPhones with Face ID while wearing a paired Apple Watch, even if the user's face is covered by sunglasses or a face mask. However, in the case of the new iPhone, this wasn't happening.

Yay, Apple Watch unlock is working again! (At least in combination with watchOS 8.1 beta 1.) https://t.co/nNbcJrkDNDSeptember 28, 2021 See more

Apple said previously it was working on the problem, but didn't have a timeline of when the fix would arrive. The appearance of a solution in the new beta is a good sign, but we don't yet know when the stable version of iOS 15.1 is set to arrive.

If you are facing problems with your iPhone 13 and Apple Watch, we recommend you think carefully about this. Beta software isn't guaranteed to work smoothly, and can lead to unexpected problems or even data loss. It's probably best to grin and bear the irritation of the Unlock with Apple Watch bug for the time being.

A functioning Unlock with Apple Watch may not be the only thing set to arrive with iOS 15.1. SharePlay, a feature that permits you to listen to music, watch video and more alongside others in FaceTime, is also anticipated to finally become available in the first major revision of iOS 15. The option to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card in your Apple Wallet is also thought to be on the way.

By itself, the iPhone 13 is one of the best phones we've tested. However ,that doesn't excuse it not working with one of Apple's other major products. If you're interested in either an iPhone 13 or a new Apple Watch, you might be better off waiting until this issue is fully fixed before placing your order.