Delicious deal: The Instant Pot Duo is just $49 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are upon us and we're seeing Instant Pot deals that take 50% off the nation's best-selling pressure cooker.

For a limited time, the Instant Pot Duo is just $49 at Walmart for Cyber Monday. That's $50 off its regular $99 retail price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this smart kitchen gadget. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals available right now.

Not to be outdone, Amazon mirrors this Instant Pot Cyber Monday deal.

Instant Pot Duo 60 6Qt: was $99.95 now $49 @ Walmart

The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker that does it all. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and comes with several useful accessories. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get right now. View Deal

The Instant Pot Duo 60 features 14 one-touch smart programs for cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, and chicken to perfection. It even has a function for making yogurt and deserts.

Perfect for home chefs of any level, the Instant Pot Duo 60 isn't your ordinary pressure cooker. In fact, it's a 7-in-1 programmable cooker, it's functions as a pressure cooker, slower cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer.

The secret behind Instant Pot's perfect cooking results is its built-in microprocessor which intuitively monitors pressure, temperature and time for to make cooking virtually foolproof.

In our Instant Pot Duo review, we found it very easy to use and it delivered great, consistent results. At $50 off, this Cyber Monday Instant Pot deal is too good to pass up. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for all the biggest sales.