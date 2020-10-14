Hurry! The best laptop you can buy is over $400 off for Prime Day

It's day two of Prime Day deals, and that means other retailers and brands are getting in on the action. So it’s now a good time to bag yourself one of the best Prime Day laptop deals.

Dell has three big deals right now on its rather excellent XPS laptops. You can get the stellar Dell XPS 13 for $679 on Dell , which is $170 off or the Intel Core i7-equipped Dell XPS 13 for $1,273 at Dell . That's a saving of $426.

Want something bigger and more powerful? Then the XPS 15 on sale for $1,665 at Dell is for you, which is $484 off.

XPS 13 (Core i5/128GB SSD): was $849 now $679 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is the best laptop you can buy, thanks to its design, size and specs. This model will give you enough speed for multitasking with a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, and its 128GB SSD should prove plenty speedy. You'll need to use the upon code '50OFF699' to get the $50 extra discount at the checkout stage to get the deal prices.View Deal

XPS 13 (Core i7/256GB SSD): was $1,699 now $1,273 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 13 has an extra dose of power with a Core i7 processor and Iris Plus graphics. It's also got a 256GB SSD that should be plenty for everyday computing. View Deal

XPS 15 (Core i7/1TB SSD): was $2,149 now $1,665 @ Dell

With a Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, the XPS 15 is a powerhouse laptop. Its GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card also gives it a good bit of power for some gaming on the go. View Deal

Dell XPS laptops have long been a standard bearer for high-quality Windows 10 laptops. Based on our Dell XPS 13 review, it's one of the best ultraportable laptops you can buy right now, with a specs sheet that ranges from modest to seriously powerful. Its compact design means it’s a great device for people who do a lot of working on the move.

Go for a Core i7 model and you get an extra dose of graphics power from Intel’s Iris Plus integrated graphics. That will come in handy for a bit of photo editing work while you're out and about.

If you check out our Dell XPS 15 review, you'll see that it's a great 15-inch laptop with plenty of power in a design that's easy to tote. The model in this deal comes with a Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 1650 GPU, which gives the laptop a good bit of power for handling all manner of tasks and even some light gaming.

