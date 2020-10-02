HP Spectre x360 14 release date, price, specs and features

The new HP Spectre x360 14 aims to give users the best of both worlds, packing the vertical size of a 15-inch display into a sleek 13.5-inch frame. This new laptop is the first Spectre x360 with a 3:2 aspect ratio for more vertical viewing space, a comprehensive and compact all-in-one keyboard and a stunning gem-cut design.

With its large display, striking chassis, 11th Gen power and 17 hours of promised battery life, the HP Spectre x360 has a shot at becoming one of the best laptops of the year when it releases this fall. Here's everything you need to know.

HP Spectre x360 14 specs Starting price: $1,199

Display: 13.5 inches, 3000 x 2000

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7

GPU: Intel Iris X

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD, 32GB Intel Optane memory

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5

Size: 11.75 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches

Weight: 3 pounds



The HP Spectre x360 14 launches this month starting at $1,199. You'll be able to pick it up on HP's website in October, and later at Best Buy in November.

HP Spectre x360 14 design

(Image credit: HP)

HP's Spectre laptops tend to be some of the biggest head-turners in the space, and the x360 14 is no exception. This laptop sports a stunning gem-cut design, with unique hexagonal corners (including one that houses a USB-C port) that make the laptop look both sleek and futuristic.

You'll have a variety of attractive color options as well, including Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents and Natural Silver. And at 11.75 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches and 3 pounds, the HP Spectre x360 14 should be easy to carry when you need to carry it from the living room to the home office for a conference call.

(Image credit: HP)

Other design highlights include an all-in-one keyboard, which provides easy access to privacy and media controls with dedicated hotkeys. And with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A port and a headphone jack, you'll have most of the essentials covered for connectivity.

HP Spectre x360 14 display

(Image credit: HP)

The Spectre x360 14 is the first in the x360 series with a 3:2 ratio display, offering a 13.5-inch, 3000 x 2000 OLED screen that promises plenty of vertical space for getting work done and binging on shows. The laptop's Adaptive Color feature allows the x360 14 to automatically adjust brightness and color based on your surroundings, while HP Display Control lets you choose between various display presents for things such as photo editing or video viewing.

HP Spectre x360 14 audio and camera

(Image credit: HP)

Like many new laptops, the HP Spectre x360 is built for the Zoom era. The laptop features AI Noise Removal, which allows it to automatically mute unwanted background sounds when you're on an important video call. Speaking of cameras, there's a dedicated camera shutter button, making it easy to cover up the HP True Vision 720p HD IR camera when you don't need it.

HP Spectre x360 14 battery life

The HP Spectre x360 14 is rated for up to 10 hours and 30 minutes of battery life during mixed use, and 12 hours and 15 minutes of video playback. We're eager to see how it holds up on our in-house battery test, which consists of continuous web-surfing over Wi-Fi. The Dell XPS 13 lasted nearly 13 hours on our test, so we're looking forward to seeing how HP's latest compares.

HP Spectre x360 14 outlook

(Image credit: HP)

With a unique, large display, a striking design and lots of useful productivity and security features, the HP Spectre x360 14 could be one of the best laptops of the year for staying productive from home. We're looking forward to putting it up against our favorites from Dell, Apple and Lenovo in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for our full review.