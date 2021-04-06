How to watch Yankees games — Stream the YES Network without cable

If you want watch Yankees games, but can't find where to stream YES Network without cable, catching the Bronx Bombers' live isn't as tough as their fight for a 28th championship. That being said, it can certainly feel like YES is impossible to find, as it's not on any of the top streaming services. That's why we've found where to watch the Yankees home game MLB live streams .

The best bet for watching Giancarlo Stanton continue to smash balls out of Yankee Stadium, and watch as Gerrit Cole continues to throw K's, is AT&T TV. That's because AT&T TV is the only live TV streaming service with the YES Network.

The best Netflix shows to binge right now

What's new on Netflix: your next month of movies, TV and more

The best streaming devices, ranked

Upcoming Yankees Games on YES April 6: vs. BAL @ 6:35 p.m. ET

April 7: vs. BAL @ 6:35 p.m. ET

April 9: at TBR @ 3:10 p.m. ET

April 10: at TBR @ 1:10 p.m. ET

April 11: at TBR @ 1:10 p.m. ET

April 12: at TOR @ 6:37 p.m. ET

April 13: at TOR @ 6:37 p.m. ET

Ask other baseball fans, and they'll tell you similar stories. AT&T's streaming service has gobbled up regional sports networks like an infielder turning grounders into double plays.

Fortunately, YES carries away games as well. But it won't have every Yankees game this season. That's because the likes of FOX, Amazon Prime Video and ESPN will also have select games throughout the 2021 season. Sound too confusing to be true? Check out the Yankees broadcast schedule to see for yourself.

How to avoid Yankees blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Yankees games or catch the YES network. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Yankees games with YES Network online

The YES Network is the home of the New York Yankees and the AT&T TV streaming service is the home of the YES Network online. You get the YES network in AT&T TV's $84.99 per month no-contract package. AT&T TV also has Fox (7 games) and ESPN channels (4 games total), so your secondary coverage is mostly there.

There's also going to be 21 Yankees games shared between Amazon Prime Video and WPIX. Since you don't want a new live streaming service just for these games, a Prime membership is the last key part of being a Yankees fan. Trying to work around regional limitations that may apply? Express VPN is a great way to skirt blackouts.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), is also streaming out of market games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

AT&T TV is the destination for cord-cutters looking for their regional sports. Make sure your local sports network is in your package when signing up. AT&T TV's regional sports packages start at $84.99 per month.View Deal

There's currently a one-month free trial of Prime, which will have more Yankees games than FOX and ESPN put together. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like Sound of Metal, One Night in Miami, The Boys and Fleabag.View Deal

How to watch Yankees games in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2022, including this game, which airs live at 6:05 p.m. GMT. But that may not have every Yankees game. Those visiting the UK and striking out, while trying to use the service they pay for can check out Express VPN.

Alternatively, another bet is MLB.TV, also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch Yankees games in Canada

In Canada, you'll find Yankees games spread across multiple networks, such as SportsNet, but no one channel has them all.

If you're visiting Canada from abroad, you can use the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN, such as Express VPN.