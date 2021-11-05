How to watch Succession season 3 episode 4 online — release time and more

The war for Waystar-Royco continues when we watch Succession season 3 episode 4 online. Kendall, fresh off the floor and his panic attack, is ready to get up and actually meet with one of the company's biggest investors.

Succession season 3 episode 4 date and time Succession season 3 episode 4 "Lion in the Meadow" airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday (November 7).

That investor, we see, is played by Adrien Brody. But he's not the only one that Kendall's going to see. Yes, it looks like Logan's going to be there too — but only arriving after Kendall. Wonder whose idea that was.

Brody is playing Josh, who seems to live on a scenic island, as all rich investors do. Josh, according to HBO's promotional copy for the episode, is worried that the family feud will be bad for the company.

That said, Josh also asks Kendall what he has on Logan. Sounds like Josh could be one of the people who swings the power in the Roy family.

Here's everything you need to watch Succession season 3 episode 4. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 4 online

In the U.S., Succession season 3 episode 4 premieres on Sunday (November 7) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream on HBO Max.

A pro tip for getting this episode to show up on time, so you're not behind? Once the episode is about to start, select the Home button in the HBO Max app until the new episode appears.

Season 3 consists of nine total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 4 in Canada

Canadians can watch Succession season 3 episode 4 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 4 in the UK

Brits can watch Succession season 4 on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the U.S. airing. That means the episode 4 is Monday, November 8 at 2 a.m. GMT. There's also a rerun at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m. GMT.

Or you can stream Succession season 3 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.