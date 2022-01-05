How to watch Station Eleven episodes 8 and 9 online: release date and time

It's almost time to watch Station Eleven episodes 8 and 9 online, and we are incredibly excited to see how this amazing series continues. Arguably one of the best shows of 2021and 2022, this miniseries is an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's shockingly prescient 2014 novel.

Station Eleven episodes 8 and 9 release time and date Date: Station Eleven episodes 8 and 9 arrive on Thursday, January 6.

Time: Both episodes debut at 3 a.m. ET.

U.S.: Watch on HBO Max

Canada: Watch on Crave

Australia: Watch on Stan

In the episode 8 sneak peek, we got more of a view of Clark's Museum of Civilization — aka The Severn City Airport (which Mandel based on the Detroit DTW airport, according to one of her old blog posts). Kirsten has been reunited with her group of actors, but Clark doesn't want anyone to leave. The issue, though, is that Kirsten does want to leave.

We will also likely get more flashbacks to the transition between the days when the facility shifted from an airport to this "museum." This means learning more of how Tyler Leander became "The Prophet," which will likely draw on his frayed relationship with Elizabeth. We're guessing Tyler's tumultuous relationships helped create his views on why pre-pans are inferior to post-pans.

Additionally, we're hoping to get a lot more of Enrico Colantoni's Brian, the emissary of The Museum of Civilization. Colantoni has simply been too good in every single project he's been in for the slight role he's had up until now.

How to watch Station Eleven episodes 8 and 9 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Station Eleven episodes 8 and 9 arrive on Thursday (Jan. 6) at 3 a.m. ET.

Since it's an HBO Max Original, Station Eleven is available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

HBO Max HBO Max is our favorite streaming service for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like Game of Thrones and Succession. They also offer recent hit movies like The Matrix 4, classic series like Friends and their own originals like And Just Like That. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 with ads).

How to watch Station Eleven online in Canada

Forunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Station Eleven (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform has received new episodes of Station Eleven on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Station Eleven online in the UK

So, we've got a bit of bad news for our friends across the pond. Station Eleven arrives in the UK on StarzPlay on Jan. 30.

How to watch Station Eleven online in Australia

Aussies have a good situation here. The streamer Stan gets Station Eleven the same day as everyone else, but they've also got a 30-day free trial. Stan costs $10 AUD per month for the Basic plan, and as much as $19 AUD for 4K streaming.

