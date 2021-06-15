How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 without cable — episode 1 start time, channel and more

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 time and channel Rick and Morty season 5 debuts with "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" (get it?) at 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. It's on Cartoon Network, during the AdultSwim block.

Fire up the interdimensional cable: it's nearly time to watch Rick and Morty season 5. Launching this week on "Global Rick and Morty Day" (yes, that's a thing), Rick and Morty seems to finally be ready to actually do something about his fundamentally-flawed relationship with his grandfather.

But how will Rick and Morty spend these next 10 episodes when we know good and well that (at least) another 50 are waiting in the wings? We're not sure that Morty can call things off with Rick too soon, as that seems more like a plot point for the pre-season six finale at the earliest.

The best streaming devices, ranked

All the details about The Witcher season 2

That news of Morty standing up from himself comes from Digital Spy, which got its hands on episode 1. That episode also shows a reality where Rick and Morty are dressed like the day-walking vampire hunter Blade. Cool.

In other Rick and Morty season 5 news, we're expecting a whole episode paying some-kind-of homage to the Voltron animated series. This may tie back to the season 3 episode where it was revealed that Rick has drones that can attach in a Voltron-like form.

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 online with a VPN?

If you're out of town and Rick and Morty isn't available to watch in your current location, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new episode live no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is our top choice. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 online in the US?

In the U.S., episode 1 of Rick and Morty season 5 airs Sunday (June 20) at 11 p.m. ET Eastern on Cartoon Network, during the Adult Swim after-hours block of programming. If you have a Cable TV login, you can watch the new episode on adultswim.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Rick and Morty on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, currently down to $10 for the first month. YouTube TV, however, offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage, something for the time-shifting crowd who don't need to watch it live. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

You can watch Rick and Morty season 5 online live online on Sling Blue, with Sling TV. Sling Blue also includes Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime.View Deal

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 online in the UK

We've got good news. Unlike with previous seasons, Channel 4's E4 gets Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 at the same day as the states.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck, as you can likely watch Rick and Morty season 5 at the same time as those in the U.S., 11 p.m. Eastern.

You're just going to need the STACKTV channel, and fortunately it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is Amazon's ala carte TV channel subscription service, where you can pay for just the channels you want. It's exclusive to Prime members, who also get Amazon's Upload and Fleabag, as well as critically acclaimed movies including The Farewell and Lady Bird.View Deal

How to watch watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4

If you have paid cable, you can catch up on Rick and Morty by logging into Adult Swim's website and using your paid TV username and password. It's also on HBO Max and Hulu.

Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video, where each season starts at $15.