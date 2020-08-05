How to watch Big Brother 2020 online: Season 22 all-stars cast, live feeds and more

Big Brother season 22 start time, channel Big Brother All-Stars 2020 premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

It's almost time to watch Big Brother 2020 online to see the season 22 cast of all-stars move into the house. Yes, Big Brother is back and for the show's 20th anniversary, it's featuring an all-star cast for the second time ever.

And in a Big Brother first, the two-hour season premiere episode will air live and reveal the cast members as they move in!

Big Brother last featured a cast of all-stars in 2006. This time around, the contestants will be a mix of past winners, finalists, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game. They all have one thing in common — they all have something to prove.

This year, Big Brother is filming a bit differently due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players had to sequester for longer than usual and quarantine for 14 days before entering the house.

After the premiere episode, Big Brother season 22 will air on Sundays and Wednesdays, with a live eviction show on Thursdays hosted by longtime host Julie Chen Moonves.

The Big Brother live feeds will stream exclusively on CBS All Access.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Big Brother 2020 online. Plus, watch a house tour below:

How to watch Big Brother 2020 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the Big Brother all-stars in season 22. Watching it live can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets you stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Big Brother 2020 in the US

American fans can watch Big Brother 2020 premiere on Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Big Brother season 22 live on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including CBS All-Access, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Our top choice for watching Big Brother is CBS All-Access. Here's why.

CBS All Access is offering a free one-month trial to check out the streaming service. You can watch all 22 seasons of Big Brother, plus you have exclusive access to watch the live feeds from the current house. That's not all! With CBS All-Access, you can also watch Survivor and the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery. View Deal

How to watch Big Brother 2020 in Canada

In Canada, fans watch Big Brother season 22 at the same day and time as the U.S on Global TV. They can also use their service provider login to watch it on Global's online streaming service.

How to watch Big Brother 2020 in the UK and Australia

Sorry, Brits ad Aussies but it doesn't look like the American Big Brother All-Stars is airing on any UK or Australian channels at the moment. Americans abroad can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Big Brother 2020 all-stars cast

Big Brother 2020 is revealing its all-stars cast on the live premiere episode. There have been some rumors about the identity of the contestants. Here are some names that are floating around: