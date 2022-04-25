How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 online: Release date and time

Are you ready to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 online? This season hits differently, as not only does our flash-forward deal with the end of Saul Goodman's run (that tequila bottle stopper!), but everything feels like the end — and we've got 11 more episodes before it's all over.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 start time, channel Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 release date: Today (Monday, April 25)

Time: 9 p.m. to 10:07 p.m. ET / PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

Watch on: Sling TV and fubo TV (AMC) and AMC Plus via Amazon Channels

Meanwhile, Better Caul Saul's own Terminator of sorts — Lalo Salamanca — is marching towards revenge, which should have everyone scared. Except for, you know, how most folks think Lalo's still alive. Gustavo Fring, though, is not convinced.

Jimmy and Kim's plan to take down Howard Hamlin seems to be based around making people think Hamlin has a drug problem. Oh, and manipulating the Kettlemans is also part of the deal.

All that said, none of this looks good for Ms. Wexler doesn’t look good for her, considering she never once shows up in Breaking Bad, and is now on the radar of the Salamancas and the Juarez cartel.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3. Just note that episode availability is going to depend on where you are in the world, and what services are available to you. And check out the trailer below:

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting AMC or AMC Plus? Even if you can't get those channels normally, you're not out of luck for Better Call Saul season 6. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 today (April 25) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

AMC Plus ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels tends to get the shows at the start of the day, so check if you want to open it early. AMC Plus has also gotten new episodes a week early, so we've reached out to AMC to confirm if this will still happen.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry AMC and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers save $10 on their first month. After that, the service costs $35 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

AMC Plus : Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

AMC is on Fubo.TV, which specializes in international sports. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 in the UK

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t get to watch Better Call Saul season 6 live with the rest of us, and have to wait a day due to Netflix having international rights, as with the previous five seasons — new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, the day after they premiere on AMC.

So, you can either wait for Netflix to update its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time — an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts — or you can grab a VPN and get AMC live with the rest of us.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 in Canada

Like their neighbours to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3. The episode will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 in Australia

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

The first 7 episodes — just like in the US — start on April 19, and the back half lands on July 12, 2022.

Better Call Saul season 6 episodes

Better Call Saul season 6 will be comprised of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first seven kick off on April 18, running until May 23. The final run of six episodes kicks off on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul episode 01: "Wine and Roses" April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 02: "Carrot and Stick" April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC)

April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 03: "Rock and Hard Place" April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 04: "Hit and Run" May 2 (AMC)

May 2 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 05: "Black and Blue" May 9 (AMC)

May 9 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 06: May 16 (AMC)

May 16 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 07: May 23 (AMC)

May 23 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 08: July 11 (AMC)

July 11 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 09: July 18 (AMC)

July 18 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 10: July 25 (AMC)

July 25 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 11: August 1 (AMC)

August 1 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 12: August 8 (AMC)

August 8 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 13: August 15 (AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 cast

Better Call Saul season 6 feature the same returning cast as previous seasons, with Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy's long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler, while Michael Mando plays cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are due to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman - though the true extent of their roles are unknown.