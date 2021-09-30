Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest operating system that aims to make the current Windows experience more streamlined. Not only is the design prettier, but it aims to be more user-friendly. The Start button positioned right at the center definitely evokes Apple's MacOS operating system.

But even with Windows 11's inclusion of Android apps and fancy new snapping features, there's a chance that some of your critical software might not work right out of the gate. And if that's the case, downgrading or reverting back to Windows 10 might be necessary. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, not to worry. Going back to Windows 10 is surprisingly easy, and takes very little effort.

Below you'll find all the steps necessary to downgrade your computer from Windows 11 to Windows 10.

How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10

Click on the Start button

(Image credit: Future)

Click on Settings

(Image credit: Future)

Under System, click on Recovery

(Image credit: Future)

Under Recovery Options click on Go Back

(Image credit: Future)

Select a reason and click 'Next'

(Image credit: Future)

Click 'No Thanks" when windows asks you to check for updates

(Image credit: Future)

Make sure you backup important information and click Next. In our experience, none of our critical files were deleted. But better to be safe than to be sorry.

(Image credit: Future)

Windows will warn you to use your Windows 10 password, so make sure you remember. If you do, click Next.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, click Go back to Windows 10. Once you do, your computer will restart.