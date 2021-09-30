Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest operating system that aims to make the current Windows experience more streamlined. Not only is the design prettier, but it aims to be more user-friendly. The Start button positioned right at the center definitely evokes Apple's MacOS operating system.
But even with Windows 11's inclusion of Android apps and fancy new snapping features, there's a chance that some of your critical software might not work right out of the gate. And if that's the case, downgrading or reverting back to Windows 10 might be necessary. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, not to worry. Going back to Windows 10 is surprisingly easy, and takes very little effort.
Below you'll find all the steps necessary to downgrade your computer from Windows 11 to Windows 10.
How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10
Click on the Start button
Click on Settings
Under System, click on Recovery
Under Recovery Options click on Go Back
Select a reason and click 'Next'
Click 'No Thanks" when windows asks you to check for updates
Make sure you backup important information and click Next. In our experience, none of our critical files were deleted. But better to be safe than to be sorry.
Windows will warn you to use your Windows 10 password, so make sure you remember. If you do, click Next.
Finally, click Go back to Windows 10. Once you do, your computer will restart.