Here's when your Samsung phone will get Android 12

Samsung just started rolling out the Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy S21. Called One UI 4, it brings several new UI and security features to make your Galaxy its best. From the new Color Palette picker to the Privacy Dashboard, the millions of Samsung users out there have a lot to look forward to.

One UI 4 has only released for this year's Galaxy S21 series so far, but now Samsung has published the full US rollout schedule for all supported devices. That includes the foldables and tablets, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 and many more.

Samsung reserved November for the S21 family, but December should see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 receive the One UI 4/Android 12 update. Other phones will follow into 2022, some going into next August when Android 13 will be coming around. Better late than never.

Bear in mind that the following schedule could change depending on resources or if Samsung runs into any bugs. Phone makers have pulled OS update rollouts before, so it could happen this time around.

All that said, here's the breakdown.

One UI 4 rollout schedule

November

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21

December

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

January

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy Note 10

February

Galaxy S20

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

March

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

April

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

May

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy Tab Active 3

June

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A12

August