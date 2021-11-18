Here's when your Samsung phone will get Android 12

Samsung just started rolling out the Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy S21. Called One UI 4, it brings several new UI and security features to make your Galaxy its best. From the new Color Palette picker to the Privacy Dashboard, the millions of Samsung users out there have a lot to look forward to.
One UI 4 has only released for this year's Galaxy S21 series so far, but now Samsung has published the full US rollout schedule for all supported devices. That includes the foldables and tablets, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 and many more.
Samsung reserved November for the S21 family, but December should see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 receive the One UI 4/Android 12 update. Other phones will follow into 2022, some going into next August when Android 13 will be coming around. Better late than never.
Bear in mind that the following schedule could change depending on resources or if Samsung runs into any bugs. Phone makers have pulled OS update rollouts before, so it could happen this time around.
All that said, here's the breakdown.
One UI 4 rollout schedule
November
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 Plus
- Galaxy S21
December
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
January
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 Plus
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Galaxy Note 10
February
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy S10 Plus
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7
March
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
April
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
May
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
June
- Galaxy XCover Pro
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A12
August
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A01