Google Pixel Buds 2 may launch soon to battle AirPods Pro

A new FCC listing confirms that Google may be about release the much awaited Google Pixel Buds 2. Perhaps this time the Mountain View company will get them right.

The new earbuds theoretically improve on the first generation model, which, according to our Google Pixel Buds review, disappointed due to their mediocre audio, inconsistent performance and unreliable controls.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel Buds 2 just passed the FCC certification process, which usually indicate that a product will be released soon.

The devices are expected to arrive in Spring 2020, but that release date may be delayed due to global production issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google Pixel Buds 2: What to expect

The Google Assistant-powered Pixel Buds 2 will have a $179 price tag, which makes them much cheaper than the “practically perfect” $249 AirPods Pro but pricier than both the $159 Apple AirPods 2 and the $129 Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Google claims that the Pixel Buds 2 will have 5 hours of listening battery life, which get extended to 24 hours thanks to its new wireless charging case.

The Pixel Buds 2 are expected to work up to 100 yards away from your phone, provided it supports the Bluetooth 4.0+ standard.

According to Google, the sound will be much improved. In addition to passive noise reduction through the earbuds tips, two microphones serve to filter your voice and ambient noise to make clearer phone calls. That does sounds like a bit of active-noise reduction, but it doesn’t seem to be full active noise cancelling like the AirPods Pro offers.