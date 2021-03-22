Gonzaga vs Oklahoma live stream: How to watch March Madness online

Gonzaga vs Oklahoma channel, start time The Gonzaga vs Oklahoma game is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. EST / 11:40 p.m. PST today (Monday, March 22)

It will be on CBS.

It's time for the Gonzaga vs Oklahoma live stream, and the Sooners are looking to shatter more brackets — but this won't be as easy. The Bulldogs' first tournament victory saw Corey Kispert with a game-high 23 pounds. He also was shooting 66% from the arc, going 6 for 9 on threes.

Anton Watson will also look to impress in this March Madness live stream , after his 17 points in the win over Norfolk State, his best of the season. And while any game can be lost, Oklahoma isn't entering this game with the most momentum, or at full strength.

Oklahoma only beat Missouri by 4 points, as they were down high-scoring De’Vion Harmon (12.9 ppg). In his absense, Austin Reaves posted 23 points, Brady Manek had 19 (including 5 threes) and Elijah Harkless (16 points, 10 rebounds) contributed as well.

Can Oklahoma do what nobody else has done so far, and beat the undefeated Gonzaga? Without Harmon, we're not exactly optimistic.

How to watch Gonzaga vs Oklahoma live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Gonzaga vs Oklahoma live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Gonzaga vs Oklahoma live streams in the US

In the US, the Gonzaga vs Oklahoma game airs on CBS at 2:40 p.m. EST / 11:40 p.m. PST today (Monday, March 22). You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV , as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

But since neither get you the other three March Madness channels (TBS, TNT and truTV) — we suggest another route. That's getting those three channels from Sling TV — another of the best streaming services — and pairing it with a means of getting CBS. You could just go for Paramount Plus if time is of the essence, but a pair of deals we'll explain below can help you connect CBS right into Sling.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

While Sling TV doesn't have CBS, you can add it for free — easily — with one of Sling's big offers. For example, sign up for three months of Sling TV to save $100 on an AirTV 2 + HD antenna, to load CBS and all your other networks into Sling. If Locast supports your area, there's an even better deal: sign up for Sling TV for 2 months you can get a free AirTV mini to pull CBS and other local channels into Sling for free via Locast. View Deal

Paramount Plus free trial: 50% off for a year with code YEAR

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. View Deal

Gonzaga vs Oklahoma live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Gonzaga vs Oklahoma in UK streaming services.

Gonzaga vs Oklahoma live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups — but they're not saying which ones. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.