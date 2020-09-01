Forget the Galaxy Note 20 — this Samsung phone has a crazy 7,000 mAh battery

Everyone wants long battery life, whether they’re springing for a flagship phone or trying to save some money with a cheaper handset. And Samsung may have just rolled out a handset capable of scratching the itch of anyone craving the best phone battery life .

That would be the Samsung Galaxy M51 , a sub-$450 phone that’s highlighted by its massive power pack. Samsung has equipped this new midrange device with a 7,000 mAh battery, likely the biggest power source to ever go inside one of the phone maker’s handsets.

To put that eye-popping 7,000 mAh size in context, the newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra offers a 4,500 mAh battery while the Galaxy S20 Ultra set the bar previously with a 5,000 mAh power pack. That latter phone lasted nearly 12 hours on our battery test, while the Note 20 Ultra held out for a respectable 10 hours and 26 minutes.

The best result we’ve seen on any recent phone comes from the Moto G Power , which used its 5,000 mAh power pack to last for more than 16 hours on our battery test, in which we have phones continuously surf the web until they run out of power. Bigger batteries don’t automatically translate to longer times on our test, but you’d have to figure that with 7,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M51 would give the Moto G Power a run for its money.

There’s just one catch: The Galaxy M51 only appears to be on sale in Germany, where you can pre-order the device for €360, which translates to $430 if you do a straight currency conversion. Samsung hasn’t indicated when — or if — the Galaxy M51 will make it to other markets like the U.S.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Besides the two days' worth of battery life on a single charge that Samsung’s promising, the Galaxy M51 will support 25W fast charging. That’s impressive on its own, but so are the phone’s specs, at least considering its status as a mid-range option. It's powered by a Snapdragon 730 — a variant of the chipset in the Pixel 4a — with 6GB of RAM with expandable 128GB storage.

The Galaxy M51 also features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution as well as a quad-camera array on the back led by a 64MP main camera. There's also a 12MP ultra wide camera and a 5MP macro lens as well. The additional 5MP provides depth sensing support, and the selfie camera on the front is 32MP.

We’ll keep an eye on the Galaxy M51 to see what markets it reaches beyond Germany or whether Samsung will bring a 7,000 mAh battery to the U.S. in another device.