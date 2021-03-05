Forget Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: This stunning Android flagship boasts a 165Hz display

Can you believe there’s another high-powered gaming phone on the way? The RedMagic 6 Pro has just been announced, and it looks like it’s going to give the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 5 a run for its money.

Not only does the phone have a crazy 18GB of RAM, its display also packs in an incredible 165Hz refresh rate. If you thought 120Hz was impressive, this is probably going to blow your socks off.

The RedMagic 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, offers a 6.8-inch Full HD OLED display, capacitive “shoulder triggers” on each side, up to 512GB of storage, and a 120W fast charging system that can apparently fully recharge the 4,500 mAh battery in as little as 17 minutes. That's pretty darn fantastic if you ask us.

There’s a non-Pro model too, but its charging system isn’t nearly as impressive. It has a larger 5,050 mAh battery, but only a 66W charger that takes 38 minutes to reach 100%. It also only has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise both phones feature a triple-lens system on the rear, featuring a 64MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP macro lens. It’s not the best camera out there, but chances are you’re not buying this phone for its photographic capabilities. There’s also a front sensor for taking selfies, which is hidden in the phone’s bezel. That means no notches, hole punches, or pop-up cameras. Just pure, unfiltered screen

Like most phones, they both come with 5G, USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. No need to worry about the audio lag you can get from Bluetooth headphones here.

Interestingly RedMagic 6 is being released in conjunction with Chinese firm Tencent. Apparently this means it will be optimized for Tencent’s apps like WeChat and QQ, and has the company’s Solar Core gaming software pre-installed.

While those apps aren’t that popular outside China, Solar Core does promise to offer better game response speed, frame rates, and network latency. Which will all be very useful when you’re trying to get your game on.

The RedMagic 6 starts at 3,799 yuan (around $585) which gets you the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RedMagic 6 Pro starts at 4,399 yuan (around $677), but that only gets you 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The top-tier model with 18GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs 6,599 yuan, which is around $1,017. So all that hardware doesn’t come cheap. Official US prices haven’t been revealed yet.

The phone is already available to pre-order in China, and a global launch is expected to happen before the end of the month.