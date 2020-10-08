Forget Prime Day — this top soundbar is 50% off at Best Buy right now

While there’s a glut of Amazon Prime Day deals popping up on the retailer’s site ahead of Prime Day itself, other retailers are getting in on the action.

Case in point, you can get this Insignia 2.0 soundbar for $49 on Best Buy. That saves you $50 off the original price, and is one of the best early deals we've seen so far.

Insignia 2.0 soundbar: was $99.99 now $49.99 on Best Buy

The Insignia 2.0 soundbar offers 40W of audio power and comes with a digital amplifier built-in, at a bargain price. View Deal

A soundbar is one of the easiest ways to boost the audio performance of your TV setup without introducing a load of wires into your room or needing to find ways to position a suite of surround sound speakers. As good as modern TVs are on the picture front, their slim designs often means they lack the space to deliver any real audio impact. That's why external speakers and soundbars are very handy to have.

As a two channel soundbar, the Insignia 2.0 isn't going to offer the most detailed and immersive audio. But at under $50 it offers a very affordable way to get started and upgrade the audio power of your TV.

There are no satellite speakers or subwoofers on offer here, but that means the Insignia 2.0 should be easy to set up and shouldn’t need too much space to kick out its sound. Add it to one of our picks for the best TVs and you could have a very nice entry-level entertainment setup to see you into the holiday season.

