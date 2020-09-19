Falcons vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL 2020 season game online

Falcons vs Cowboys channel, start time The Falcons vs Cowboys game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 20. It's on Fox as part of the 2020 NFL season's week 2.

The Falcons vs Cowboys live stream, giving us a key game in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Both teams lost their games last week, and neither is looking to start the season 0-2.

That makes the Falcons vs Cowboys a key match-up for either team's hopes of making the playoffs. The Cowboys entered the season with high expectations; they had a new coach in Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott coming off a career year and a strong lineup of wideout options.

But Dallas' offense stalled in the fourth quarter against the Rams and McCarthy made the questionable decision to go for a fourth down instead of an easy field goal. Receiver Michael Gallup also received a controversial call for offensive pass interference.

The Cowboys will look to improve their scoring against a lackluster Atlanta defense. The Falcons' secondary got abused by Seattle QB Russell Wilson last week.

The Falcons will have to tighten up their coverage against very good Dallas receivers, including Gallup, Amari Cooper and rookie CeeDee Lamb, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

On offense, Atlanta will rely heavily on Todd Gurley, who is new to the team after moving on from the Rams. While he isn't as explosive as he once was, Gurley carried for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Falcons vs Cowboys game.

How to watch Falcons vs Cowboys live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Falcons vs Cowboys live streams you want, you don't have to miss the game.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

View Deal

Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Falcons vs Cowboys game kicks off Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET. It's on Fox, which can be accessed with a digital antenna or a cable TV package. Fox is also available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has Fox for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Falcons vs Cowboys is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you don't live in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Falcons vs Cowboys live streams for free

If Falcons vs Cowboys is airing on the Fox affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

British fans of American football can watch a lot of NFL games on Sky Sports, but Falcons vs Cowboys is not one of them, sadly. The channel will feature more than 100 live games this season, but that's not the whole league, sadly.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.