F1 British Grand Prix live stream: How to watch, start time, channel

The 2021 F1 British Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 18) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST.
The F1 British Grand Prix live stream is almost upon us and Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be looking to further extend his championship lead after once again claiming pole position.
Verstappen beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to first on the grid after winning the inaugural F1 Sprint qualifying race yesterday (July 17) at Silverstone.
By winning the 17-lap, 100km race the young Dutchman not only claimed pole for the Grand Prix today, but also scored three championship points to Hamilton's two — meaning he now leads the drivers' table by 33 points.
The starting order for the Sprint race was determined by qualifying on Friday, and there Hamilton had thrilled a crowd of 86,000 by coming out on top. But he made a slow start in the Sprint, and despite threatening Verstappen a couple of times in the opening lap was thereafter unable to get close to the superior Red Bull.
Behind him, Valtteri Bottas claimed third, with Charles Leclerc a creditable fourth and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo fifth and sixth. Williams' George Russell was a superb ninth, but was rather harshly docked three places for causing a collision in the Sprint.
It's all set up nicely for the race itself — and you can watch it all online via an F1 British Grand Prix live stream. Read on to find out how to do just that.
How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream from outside your country
It's natural that you might want to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?
Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.
For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream on Channel 4's All 4 player, even though they're not in the U.K.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to All 4 or another website and watch the race.
How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the US
ESPN is the place to turn for the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.
As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.
ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday.
If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.
F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.
How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the UK
British F1 fans have an extra option this weekend, with Channel 4 having full coverage of the entire three-day British Grand Prix action.
That means you can watch both practice sessions, standard and sprint qualifying and the race itself via its online All 4 portal. It's all totally free, though you can pay an upgrade fee if you wish to remove adverts.
Of course, Sky Sports F1 will also show all of the British Grand Prix action, and in up to 4K resolution.
You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.
To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.
A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.
Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.
How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Canada
TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.
All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.
Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.
How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 British Grand Prix online via Foxtel.
Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.
You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.
F1 British Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying, sprint qualifying and race weekend schedule
The British Grand Prix weekend takes a different format from any previous GP, with sprint qualifying entering the mix.
The Grand Prix started on Friday (July 16) with the first practice session and standard qualifying to determine the grid for the Sprint race, while second practice and the Sprint qualifying session were yesterday.
The race itself will take place today (Sunday, July 18). Here's the full schedule:
Friday, July 16
- Practice 1: 9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. ET (6.30 a.m. – 7.30 a.m PT / 2.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. BST)
- Qualifying: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET (10 a.m. – 11 a.m PT / 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. BST)
Saturday, July 17
- Practice 2: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET (4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT / 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST)
- Sprint qualifying: 11.30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (8.30 a.m. – 9 a.m PT / 4.30 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST)
Sunday, July 18
Race: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (7 a.m. – 9 a.m PT / 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST)
F1 British Grand Prix: Starting grid
POS
NO
DRIVER
CAR
1
33
Max Verstappen
RED BULL RACING HONDA
2
44
Lewis Hamilton
MERCEDES
3
77
Valtteri Bottas
MERCEDES
4
16
Charles Leclerc
FERRARI
5
4
Lando Norris
MCLAREN MERCEDES
6
3
Daniel Ricciardo
MCLAREN MERCEDES
7
14
Fernando Alonso
ALPINE RENAULT
8
5
Sebastian Vettel
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
9
31
Esteban Ocon
ALPINE RENAULT
10
55
Carlos Sainz
FERRARI
11
10
Pierre Gasly
ALPHATAURI HONDA
12
63
George Russell
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
13
7
Kimi Räikkönen
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
14
18
Lance Stroll
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
15
99
Antonio Giovinazzi
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
16
22
Yuki Tsunoda
ALPHATAURI HONDA
17
6
Nicholas Latifi
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
18
47
Mick Schumacher
HAAS FERRARI
19
9
Nikita Mazepin
HAAS FERRARI
20
11
Sergio Perez
RED BULL RACING HONDA
F1 British Grand Prix — current driver standings
POS
DRIVER
NATIONALITY
CAR
PTS
1
Max Verstappen
NED
RED BULL RACING HONDA
|185
2
Lewis Hamilton
GBR
MERCEDES
|152
5
Sergio Perez
MEX
RED BULL RACING HONDA
104
3
Lando Norris
GBR
MCLAREN MERCEDES
101
4
Valtteri Bottas
FIN
MERCEDES
|93
6
Charles Leclerc
MON
FERRARI
62
7
Carlos Sainz
ESP
FERRARI
60
8
Daniel Ricciardo
AUS
MCLAREN MERCEDES
40
9
Pierre Gasly
FRA
ALPHATAURI HONDA
39
11
Sebastian Vettel
GER
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
30
13
Fernando Alonso
ESP
ALPINE RENAULT
20
12
Lance Stroll
CAN
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
14
10
Esteban Ocon
FRA
ALPINE RENAULT
12
14
Yuki Tsunoda
JPN
ALPHATAURI HONDA
9
15
Antonio Giovinazzi
ITA
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
1
16
Kimi Räikkönen
FIN
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
1
17
George Russell
GBR
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
0
18
Nicholas Latifi
CAN
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
0
19
Mick Schumacher
GER
HAAS FERRARI
0
20
Nikita Mazepin
RAF
HAAS FERRARI
0
F1 2021 car and driver line-ups
Team
|Driver 1
Driver 2
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen (7)
Antonio Giovinazzi (99)
Alpha Tauri
Pierre Gasly (10)
Yuki Tsunoda (22)
Alpine
Fernando Alonso (14)
Esteban Ocon (31)
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel (5)
Lance Stroll (18)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (16)
Carlos Sainz (55)
Haas
Nikita Mazepin (9)
Mick Schumacher (47)
McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo (3)
Lando Norris (4)
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44)
Valtteri Bottas (77)
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (33)
Sergio Perez (11)
Williams
George Russell (63)
Nicholas Latifi (6)
Full 2021 F1 calendar
DATE
GRAND PRIX
CIRCUIT
COUNTRY
26-28 March
Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain
16-18 April
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Autodromo Imola
Italy
30 April 2 May
Portuguese Grand Prix
Portimão Circuit
Portugal
7-9 May
Spanish Grand Prix
Catalunya Circuit
Spain
20-23 May
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Circuit
Monte Carlo
4-6 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku street circuit
Azerbaijan
18-20 June
French Grand Prix
Circuit Paul Ricard
France
25-27 June
|Styrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
Austria
2-4 July
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
16-18 July
British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain
30 July - 1 Aug
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring
Hungary
27-29 Aug
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Belgium
3-5 Sept
Dutch Grand Prix
Circuit Zandvoort
Netherlands
10-12 Sept
Italian Grand Prix
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Italy
|24-26 Sept
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi International Street Circuit
Russia
|1-3 Oct
|Turkish Grand Prix
|Intercity Instanbul Park
|Turkey
8-10 Oct
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka Circuit
Japan
22-24 Oct
US Grand Prix
Circuit of The Americas
United States
29-31 Oct
Mexico Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Mexico
5-7 Nov
Brazilian Grand Prix
Autodromo Interlagos
Brazil
19-21 Nov
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
3-5 Dec
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
10-12 Dec
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit
UAE