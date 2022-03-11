Everton vs Wolves live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Everton vs Wolves live stream features two clubs facing very different situations, and with very different aims for the rest of the season.

Everton vs Wolves live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Wolves live stream takes place Sunday, March 13.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

Everton have been dropping down the Premier League table at an alarming rate in recent weeks, while Wolves are still in the running for the Europa League.

Everton have won just one of their last six league matches — a 3-0 win over Leeds. In that time they have conceded 12 goals and five of those came in a drubbing at the hands of Spurs on Monday. On the plus side, they are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and tend to fare better at Goodison compared to their away games.

Another reason for optimism is that they've only lost one of their last 10 games against Wolves; that was a 3-1 defeat back in February 2019. They can also take heart from the fact that the visitors have also lost their last two away games, despite previously being in good form on the road.

Manager Frank Lampard will be boosted by the return of Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray for Sunday’s fixture. Both have been absent for a number of games and their manager described the pair as “big players for us” in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Wolves have had a mixed set of results in recent weeks. They've lost to Arsenal (twice), West Ham, and Crystal Palace, but beat Spurs away from home and thrashed Watford 4-0 on Thursday. Ruben Neves is an increasingly crucial part of Bruno Lage’s well-organised side and scored a stunner in that Wolves victory. His manager has backed the player and said “the pressure now for him is to come on Sunday against Everton and have another good performance, because that's the way he should be every time.”

As important is Raul Jimenez, who scored from open play for the first time since November in that match. His goalscoring form will be a crucial factor in where Wolves end the season.

Wolves won the return fixture at Molineux 2-1 back in November 2021. If they were to win again, it would be the first league double they’ve done over Everton since the 1972-1973 season.

Can they do it, or will the home team arrest their slide down the table? Find out by watching the Everton vs Wolves live stream, and we will show you how to do it below.

How to watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Everton vs Wolves kicks off at 2 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Everton vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.