Epic Home Depot sale knocks 40% off KitchenAid, Blendtec, and more

Whether you're baking cakes or blending your own smoothies, Home Depot has a sale that appeals to any home cook.

For a limited time, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select kitchen appliances. The sale includes popular brands like KitchenAid, Blendtec, Ninja, and Kalorik. It's one of the biggest kitchen appliance sales we've seen so far this year.

As part of the sale, Home Depot has the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer for just $279.99. That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for this mixer since Black Friday. The 10-speed mixer includes a flat beater, 6-wire whip, and dough hook attachments. It's the best stand mixer you can get due to its fast, efficient mixing and quiet operation.

