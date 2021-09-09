The new Roomba j7+ is the first robot vac guaranteed to avoid pet poop

IRobot is always breaking the boundaries and setting new standards in robot vacuum technology. Its Roomba range features some of the latest innovations, including self-emptying bases and Smart Mapping.

With its latest bot, the Roomba j7+, iRobot is promising new levels of intelligence. This includes recognizing and avoiding awkward items which can be found on everyday floors, such as cables, socks and — most importantly — pet poop. In fact, iRobot is so confident in the Roomba j7+’s intelligence that it’s introduced the Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P), whereby iRobot will replace any j7+ that fails to avoid solid pet waste.

So how does the Roomba j7+ do this? It’s powered by a new Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence system and features something called "PrecisionVision Navigation," which uses machine learning to identify objects and improve recognition with each run. The first time it detects an unknown object, it will send a photo of the obstacle to you via the iRobot Home app, so you can tell it whether to clean around it or avoid it entirely. You can also provide feedback on the app, so the Roomba j7+ knows how to approach such objects in the future — so it will actually learn from the encounter.

This newfound smartness comes in use in other areas too. It can anticipate permanent obstructions, such as walls and tables, and slows its approach to better clean along the edges. It also features Smart Mapping, a handy option which can be found on other premium models in the range. With this, the Roomba j7+ will learn and record your floor plans so you can decide which rooms to clean and which to avoid from the app. It can also recommend the best times to clean, taking account of when you’re not at home, and the frequency as well, reminding you of allergy seasons.

As with the Roomba S9+, the Roomba i7+, and the Roomba i3+, the j7+ will also come with a self-emptying cleaning base. However, it's been redesigned, measuring 15.8 x 13.3 x 11.9 inches, so it doesn't stand as tall, so it can more easily fit under a table. It also has a sleeker look, so it won't seem as obtrusive if you can't hide it. The j7+ itself measures 13.3 inches in diameter, and stands 3.4 inches tall.

iRobot's other Roombas are getting an upgrade, too: The Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence system is now available across iRobot’s entire range of connected robot vacuum cleaners. Some of the new features include:

Clean While I’m Away: Using your phone’s location services, the robot vacuum can detect when you’re not at home and automatically start cleaning. It will stop cleaning as well once you return home.

Using your phone’s location services, the robot vacuum can detect when you’re not at home and automatically start cleaning. It will stop cleaning as well once you return home. Smart Map Coaching and Room Name Suggestions: This provides a guide for those who are new to Smart Mapping or are unsure how to optimize it, including recommending room labels.

This provides a guide for those who are new to Smart Mapping or are unsure how to optimize it, including recommending room labels. Cleaning Time Estimates: As the name suggests, this function lets your robot vacuum predict how long a cleaning job will take and shows you on the app. This is useful if you’ve got guests coming over and want to make sure the vacuuming is finished in time. This new feature will be available to those with iRobot Imprint Smart Mapping robots.

As the name suggests, this function lets your robot vacuum predict how long a cleaning job will take and shows you on the app. This is useful if you’ve got guests coming over and want to make sure the vacuuming is finished in time. This new feature will be available to those with iRobot Imprint Smart Mapping robots. Quiet Drive: Using Quiet Drive, the robot vacuum will not run when it moves between jobs. This saves on energy as well as noise.

This technology will be a welcome addition to the robot vacuum market and opens it up to more pet owners as well. We can’t wait to put the Roomba j7+ to the test and see if it really delivers on its pet poop promise.