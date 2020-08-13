Epic gaming laptop deal slashes $599 off this 4K OLED machine

For most gamers, owning an OLED-based gaming rig is still a pipe dream. These prohibitively expensive machines are typically priced upwards of $1,500. However, Amazon is secretly offering one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals of the summer.

Amazon currently has the Gigabyte Aero 15 4K OLED Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,299.99. That's an epic $599 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Currently $599 off, the beastly Aero 15 OLED is the cheapest 4K OLED gaming rig we've ever seen. The config on sale houses a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU.View Deal

The config on sale packs a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU.

However, the laptop's OLED panel is its rockstar feature. The display picks up the smallest details imaginable and for some users might even kill the need for a gaming monitor. In terms of performance, the Core i7-9750H CPU may not be the latest gen processor, but it offers more than enough muscle for just about anything, especially since it's paired with a generous 16GB of RAM.

OLED laptops are rarely — if ever — this cheap. In fact, we may not see prices this low till Amazon Prime Day, so get this epic gaming laptop deal while you can.