England vs Wales live stream — how to watch Six Nations 2022 clash online

The England vs Wales live stream is always one of the most eagerly anticipated Six Nations games, but neither side goes into this one entirely sure of how good they actually are.

Wales were well beaten by Ireland in their first game, but bounced back to beat Scotland in week two. England of course lost to Scotland in their first game, but hammered Italy in their second.

You might assume from this that Wales would be favourites, but England have home advantage and Wales are still without many of their best players. The likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Leigh Halfpenny and George North all absent through injury, and any side would struggle to compete without that many world class performers.

Still, they have Taulupe Faletau back for the England vs Wales clash, and he'll be a commanding presence at number eight. Josh Adams is also back on the wing having been injured against Scotland, and in the likes of captain Dan Biggar and the free-scoring Liam Williams they have the quality to trouble this inconsistent England side.

England had hoped to have Manu Tuilagi back at centre for this game, but he once again suffered an injury in training, meaning he'll now have missed 51 out of the 71 games played since Eddie Jones too charge. Joe Marchant has been recalled to the squad in his absence, though the exact make up of England's team isn't clear.

We do know Harry Randall will start at scrum half, leaving Ben Youngs on the bench as he awaits his record-breaking 115th England cap. Marcus Smith will be alongside Randall, with Henry Slade likely to start at centre and Freddie Steward at full-back. Beyond that, the backs are up for grabs.

In the forwards department, Courtney Lawes will be a welcome returnee in the second row, and will captain in the continued absence of Owen Farrell. Here's what we know about the sides so far:

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar (capt), T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Moriarty, Basham, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, Thomas, Brown, Seb Davies, Morgan, Hardy, Anscombe, Jonathan Davies.

England (from): Chessum, Cowan-Dickie, T Curry, Dombrandt, Ewels, Genge, George, Itoje, Isiekwe, Lawes (capt), Marler, Rodd, Simmonds, Sinckler, Stuart, Daly, Ford, Malins, Nowell, Randall, Slade, Smith, Steward, Marchant, B Youngs.

This one could go either way, so you won't want to miss a minute. Read on and we'll tell you how to watch the England vs Wales live stream from anywhere.

How to watch the England vs Wales live stream for free in the UK

The entire Six Nations rugby will be shown on free-to-air TV in the U.K. — and that's great news wherever you are.

The games are being split between BBC and ITV, but in the case of the England vs Wales live stream you'll find it on ITV or ITV Hub, with kick off set for 4.45 p.m. GMT. The game will also be shown on S4C.

If, however, you're a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the England vs Wales live stream in the Six Nations wherever you are

The England vs Wales live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the England vs Wales live stream in the US

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Wales live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 11.45 a.m. ET / 8.45 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the England vs Wales live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Wales live stream in Canada

Canadian rugby union fans can watch the England vs Wales live stream on DAZN.

Canadian rugby union fans can watch the England vs Wales live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

How to watch the England vs Wales live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the England vs Wales live stream on Stan Sport and enjoy all the Six Nations action from the other side of the globe.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 7-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the free trial also includes the Sport add-on.

As well as the Six Nations rugby, Stan also has Champions League 21/22 live streams and Europa League coverage plus tennis action from Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and lots more.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs Wales live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the England vs Wales live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Six Nations table

Position Team P PD Bonus Pts 1 France 2 33 1 9 2 England 2 30 2 6 3 Ireland 2 16 2 6 4 Scotland 2 0 1 5 5 Wales 2 -19 0 4 6 Italy 2 -60 0 0

Six Nations fixtures

Saturday, February 26

Scotland vs France (2.15 p.m GMT)

England vs Wales (4.45 p.m. GMT)

Sunday, February 27

Ireland vs Italy (3 p.m. GMT)

Friday, March 11

Wales vs France (8 p.m. GMT)

Saturday, March 12

Italy vs Scotland (2.15 p.m. GMT)

England vs Ireland (4.45 p.m. GMT)

Saturday, March 19