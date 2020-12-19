Canelo vs Smith live stream: How to watch online and start time

Canelo vs Smith live stream start time The Canelo vs Smith main event is expected to start at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The main card starts 3 hours earlier, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST.

It's going to be streamed online on DAZN.

Are you ready to rumble? The Canelo vs Smith live stream is here to bring a title vs title matchup where both Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith's titles (and then some) is on the line.

Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, with 36 KOs) enters as an established favorite, with his only loss coming via decision against Floyd Mayweather Jr.. Alvarez enters with his WBA world super middleweight title and The Ring magazine title, though he'd dropped the latter due to inactivity (and won it back by beating Gennadiy Golovkin.

At 27-0 with 19 KOs Callum Smith is seen as no easy win for Alvarez. His 2018 victory over George Groves gave him the super world super middleweight and The Ring magazine titles, but his past opponents were not at Alvarez's level.

Draft Kings has the advantage for Alvarez as the -670 favorite to Smith's +400 underdog.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs Smith live stream:

How to watch Canelo vs Smith live streams with a VPN

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Canelo vs Smith or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

Canelo vs Smith live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Smith — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service, which had GGG vs Szeremeta on Friday, is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

Canelo vs Smith live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Smith in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.

Canelo vs Smith live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Canelo return on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Canelo vs Smith fight card

Main Card