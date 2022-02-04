Burnley vs Watford live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Watford live stream is a six-pointer in every sense of the word. The home side are languishing at the foot of the EPL table, with the away side sitting just one place above. A win for Burnley would see them leapfrog Watford, but if the Hornets can take all three points they will move back out of the relegation zone.

Burnley vs Watford live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Watford live stream takes place Saturday, February 5.

► Time 6 p.m. GMT / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s been a tough few months for Sean Dyche’s Burnley. The side has only won once all season and that victory came all the way back in October. They can at least take some comfort from a battling stalemate last time out against Arsenal. However, a positive result in this crucial fixture against Watford is of vital importance to their prospects of staying in the league.

The good news for Dyche is that summer signing Maxwel Cornet returned from the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday. The star forward should feature, although Dyche has admitted it’s important to be “careful” with his fitness as he’s already missed a chunk of the season due to injury. His return would be a huge boost to the team as Cornet has been a real bright spark in an otherwise dour campaign. He's also the side’s current top scorer with six goals.

January signing Wout Weghorst, who arrived as a replacement for the departing Chris Wood, is also expected to make his debut. The towering center forward is a somewhat controversial figure, but is seen by many as an upgrade on Wood and could be a real asset in the Clarets' fight to remain a Premier League team.

Meanwhile, Watford are hoping to enjoy yet another new manager bounce after sacking Claudio Raineri in the wake of the side’s 3-0 surrender to Norwich City. Raineri only took charge in October but was dismissed following a horrendous run of form that saw the Hornets lose seven of their last eight league fixtures.

Former Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been recruited to steer Watford out of the relegation zone, which has been widely viewed as a fairly shrewd appointment due to his vast Premier League experience. Hodgson will be hoping his tenure gets off to the best possible start with a convincing win against Burnley.

This match will have serious implications on the extremely close relegation battle, so find out what happens by watching the Burnley vs Watford live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Watford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in the US

In a rare twist, there is no Burnley vs Watford live stream in the US. American soccer fans can normally expect to catch every game of the Premier League season on either Peacock or NBC, but this twice re-scheduled fixture has not been selected for broadcast.



If, however, you're a Brit or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Watford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Burnley vs Watford live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Burnley vs Watford live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Watford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.