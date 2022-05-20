Burnley vs Newcastle live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Burnley vs Newcastle live stream will determine if the Clarets are playing top-flight football next year, as this year’s EPL relegation battle goes down to the wire. And you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Burnley vs Newcastle live stream date, time, channels The Burnley vs Newcastle live stream takes place Sunday, May 22.

► Time 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock or on the Golf channel via SlingTV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

A fortunate midweek draw against Aston Villa could be the catalyst for Burnley’s survival. That results puts them in the driver's seat going into the final round of Premier League fixtures for this season.

Burnley and Leeds are currently level on 35 points, but Leeds’ significantly worse goal difference means Burnley have their fate in their own hands. If they can match or better Leeds’ result against Brentford, they will stay up. It’s that simple.

The decision to sack Sean Dyche last month was controversial, but if interim appointment Michael Jackson can keep the Clarets in the Premier League it will be viewed as a risk that paid off handsomely. Expect a cracking atmosphere at Turf Moor as the fans attempt to spur the players over the line.

However, Newcastle won’t be merely making up the numbers. The Magpies are long since safe themselves but have an outside chance of finishing in the top 10 if they secure a victory. As their last fixture against Arsenal proved, Newcastle’s players are most definitely not already on their holidays and will come into this fixture hungry for the three points.

This year’s Premier League relegation battle has been filled with twists and turns, and there are likely to be a few more on the final day. Can Burnley secure their Premier League status for next season? Find out by watching a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream, and we'll show you how to do so below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the final matchday action with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

This game is also available on the Golf channel, of all places, as NBC try to squeeze in all 10 Premier League games on Sunday. Golf is available via a cable subscription, or if you've cut the cord you can watch it via Sling TV with the Sling Blue subscription and the Sports Extra package.

The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. The Sport Extra package would be another $11/month. But, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock or SlingTV subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, and the Golf channel can be added via the Sports Extra package. Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month.

How to watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

Burnley vs Newcastle kicks off at 4 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Newcastle) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

Highlights will also be shown available on the Sky Sports website and app, and on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.30 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.