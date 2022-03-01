Burnley vs Leicester live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Leicester live stream is a chance for the home side to continue their undefeated streak, but the away side also badly needs a result. Leicester are still looking for their first Premier League victory of 2022 and are currently seven games without a win. Both teams will desperately want the three points on offer here.

Burnley vs Leicester live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Leicester live stream takes place today (Tuesday, March 1).

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The mood around Burnley wouldn’t suggest the team are currently sat in 18th place and in the thick of a relegation fight. After a poor first half of the season, and more Covid-enforced postponements than any other Premier League side, the side have started to turn things around. They come into this game on the back of two wins in their last three games, including an impressive victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Sean Dyche’s men are survival experts and are proving once again that Burnley are not a side you want to fight a relegation battle against. However, this time the star of the show hasn’t been an old veteran but rather a newcomer. January striker signing Wout Weghorst has been a revelation. He may have only scored a single goal but he’s transformed the side’s attacking output and is already proving to be a handful for any defensive line.

The mood down in the East Midlands is a lot less positive. Leicester narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season, but the dream of European qualification this season is already all but dead. Languishing in 13th, the former league winners have been hit hard by injuries to key men. Even so, performances haven’t been good enough, and the side’s recent defeat at Wolves was another frustrating afternoon for the Foxes.

Leicester have yet to taste EPL victory in 2022, their last win coming back in mid-December in a 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle. In fairness, the side’s current winless run has seen them play Manchester City, Spurs, Brighton, West Ham and Liverpool twice, so they’ve not had easy fixtures to kick off the second half of the season. Even so, Leicester are used to competing with these sides and manager Brendan Rodgers is starting to feel some heat for recent subpar performances.

Leicester will at least be boosted by the confirmed return of striker Jamie Vardy to the squad against Burnley. Ricardo Pereira is also expected to feature after missing a mid week trip to Randers in the Europa Conference League (which Leicester won 1-3 regardless). It’s not all good news on the injury front, though, as the side will still be without key figures such as Justin James, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana.

Find out how this one plays out by watching the Burnley vs Leicester live stream, which we will show you how to do below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Leicester live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream in the UK

Burnley vs Leicester kicks off at 7.45 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Leicester) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Leicester live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Leicester live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.