Build your own Black Friday Surface Pro 7 bundle with cover and free sleeve, starting at just $599

Black Friday deals have arrived! And with Cyber Monday deals just around the corner, we've decided to kick off the day with one of the best deals we've ever seen from Microsoft.

This bundle is full of rock-bottom prices. Start by choosing a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 starting at just $549.99, add a Signature Pro Keyboard Cover for $50 (instead of $159.99), and get a sleeve for free ($89.99 value). You can also add Microsoft 365 and get three free months, or grab a deal on a Microsoft Complete Protection Plan extended warranty.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle: was $999.97 now $599.99

The Microsoft Surface Pro has a bright and colorful display, excellent keyboard, 165-degree viewing angle range, and delivers solid performance. Specs range from a Core i3 to Core i7 processor, 4GB to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we found that this snappy little 2-in-1 from Microsoft handled our usual multitasking routines no problem and greeted us with bright, vibrant colors on-screen to match the wide range of colorful accessories.

Speaking of, the Signature Keyboard Cover was comfortable, made from wonderfully soft material, with plenty of room to rest your wrists and a good-sized trackpad with a sturdy click. All in all, an extremely well-executed keyboard add-on. Normally $199, it's included in this year's Black Friday bundle.

With the money you'll save (up to $540 on higher-end models), we'd recommend pairing the Surface Pro with one of these Black Friday speaker deals for an optimal sound experience, or snatch up a Black Friday headphone deal for on-the-go audio.

The Surface Pro 7 marries portability with functionality, making few concessions along the way. You can get your Microsoft Surface bundle today with keyboard cover and free case starting at $599.

