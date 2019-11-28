Act fast! AirPods just dropped to $129 for Black Friday

One of the biggest Black Friday deals of the year just landed, but you're going to have to act fast. Right now Walmart has the second-generation AirPods for just $129, which is $30 off the list price and the second lowest price we have ever seen for Apple's earbuds.

The AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, so this AirPods deal is way too good to pass up.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $129

The AirPods are superior wireless earbuds and now they've been discounted to a very cheap price for Black Friday. They're easy to set up, offer good audio quality and have 20 hours battery life with the charging case.View Deal

In our AirPods review, we praised Apple's latest earbuds for their easy setup and their ability to switch quickly between multiple devices (thanks to Apple's H1 chip). You also get "Hey, Siri" support, so you can summon Apple's assistant without having to get out your phone. Siri can even read incoming messages to you when you're on the go.

The AirPods also deliver crisp audio quality and clear voice calls, and it's a cinch to control these earbuds. You just double-tap to play or skip forward. The AirPods are smart enough to automatically pause tracks when you take one of them out of your ears.

When it comes to endurance, the AirPods are rated for 5 hours of listening time on a charge. With the charging case, which you charge via Lightning, you'll get up to 24 hours of battery life. It takes 15 minutes to get 3 hours of listening.

