Black Friday arrives early with $150 off Xbox One X Star Wars bundle

Brace yourselves gamers and Star Wars fans, the Black Friday deal you've been waiting for is finally here. From now until Cyber Monday — or until stock runs out — you can get the Xbox One X Star Wars bundle at its lowest price yet.

Currently, Walmart has the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox One X Console on sale for $349. (The sale is online only). Normally, this 4K gaming console retails for $499, so not only do you save $150, but you get a free game. It's also cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same Xbox One X bundle.

Xbox One X Star Wars Bundle: was $499 now $349

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. View Deal

You'll also get a free month of Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, and EA Access game subscription services. The latter offers all-you-can-play games on demand. It's one of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've ever seen.

The Xbox One X is the more powerful version of the Xbox One family. In our Xbox One X review, we were impressed by its immersive, life-like gaming and UHD 4K Blu-ray support.

Xbox One is the only console that's backward compatible with over 400 Xbox 360 and original Xbox classics. Be sure to check out our list of the best Xbox One games to get you started on your library.

If the Xbox One X is still too pricey for your budget, you can also get the Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle for $199 at Walmart.