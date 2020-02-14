Best Presidents' Day sales 2020: Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and more

From Walmart to Best Buy, Presidents' Day sales are here and retailers are offering some of the best discounts of 2020.

Currently, we're seeing major deals on Apple iPads, Amazon Fire tablets, kitchen appliances, and 4K TVs. The 10.2-inch iPad, for instance is on sale for $249, which is the cheapest it's been since the holidays. Meanwhile, high-end QLED TVs are also seeing steep price cuts from retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.

However, as with every retail holiday, there are plenty of fake deals out there you should avoid. So we're helping you pick the best Presidents' Day sales by rounding up the best discounts you can get right now. So make sure to bookmark this page and come back throughout the day for the best Presidents' Day sales.

Amazon: save on Alexa devices, Kindles, and more

Best Buy: 40% off appliances, Apple laptops, Beats headphones

Dell: 30% off XPS/gaming, 30% off desktops, 50% off 4K TVs

HP: up to 60% off laptops, desktops, and gaming gear

Lenovo: up to 72% off IdeaPads, ThinkPads, and Yoga laptops

Newegg: up to 55% off security cams, headphones, LCDs, and more

Saatva mattresses: $100 off orders of $500 or more

Walmart: save on 4K TVs, tablets, laptops, and more

Microsoft Store: $300 off Surface Laptop 3, up to $600 off PCs, more

Amazon Presidents' Day sales

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $39 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its second-cheapest price ever.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now $20 off. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. It's just $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It's back at its Cyber Monday 2019 price. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The largest kids tablet in Amazon's arsenal, the Fire HD 10 packs everything we love about the traditional Fire HD 10 and adds in a 2-year worry-free warranty and child-proof case. It's an excellent tablet for kids or tweens who need more power than what's provided in Amazon's smaller tablets. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are an excellent alternative to Apple's new AirPods Pro. Unlike Apple's buds, the Powerbeats Pro offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability. Amazon's $50 discount makes these earbuds a must-buy.View Deal

Google Pixel 4: was $799 now $598 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 offers one of the best smartphone cameras ever in a compact design along with swift performance and Android 10 software. And you can get it now for $200 off its retail price.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL: was $899 now $699 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 XL offers a big screen, great power, and Android 10. And it packs a camera that rivals the iPhone 11 Pro for a much cheaper price. Better yet, it's available now at a $200 discount.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users. It offers ample power for everything from work to streaming. Best Buy has it on sale for $899, which is $200 off and just $50 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage? The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,099. Now $200 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration, which packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Apple 21.5" iMac: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The previous-gen iMac still packs plenty of processing power. It features a 1080p display, 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It's $99 off and the cheapest iMac you can buy right now. View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329.99. You'll save $100 with this discount, which is the lowest price we've seen for the higher capacity model. View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $129. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price for Presidents' Day. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV Edition: was $380 now $299 @ Amazon

The Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV features an easy to interface, HDR support, and built-in Alexa support. Amazon currently has it on sales for $80 below its regular price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable — and stylish — chassis. For a limited time, it's $300 off at Amazon.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB gives you double the storage and the same power in a super-portable — and stylish — chassis. Amazon is taking $300 off this high capacity model for a limited time.View Deal

Surface Pro 7: was $749 now $645 @ Amazon

The base Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's $105 off and the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen. View Deal

Lenovo Presidents' Day sales

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code "THINK" to drop its price to $999. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (10th-gen CPU): was $2,279 now $1,367 @ Lenovo

If you need more power, Lenovo has its ThinkPad X1 Carbon with an current-gen Intel i5-10210U processor on sale for $1,367.40 via coupon code "THINKPRESIDENT". The RAM is also upgradeable on this machine, should you want to increase it in the future. View Deal

ThinkPad X & T Series Laptops: up to 45% off @ Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPads are among the best business laptops you can buy. Use coupon code "THINKPRESDAY" to take up to 45% off select X- and T-series ThinkPads. View Deal

ThinkPad T480s: was $2,409 now $749 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad T480s offers strong performance and over 11 hours of battery life in a durable, business-friendly, 3-pound package. This config packs a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "THINK" to bring its price down to $749.View Deal

HP Presidents' Day sales

HP Envy 13t Laptop: was $999 now $712 @ HP

The Envy 13t is HP's answer to the XPS 13 and MacBook Air. Rarely on sale, use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $712.49. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's cheaper — and a better configuration — than the base MacBook Air and XPS 13. View Deal

HP Pavilion 15t Laptop: was $979 now $529 @ HP

The HP Pavilion 15t is a reliable machine for everyday tasks. It packs a current-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Just keep in mind that it has a 1366 x 768 resolution display. Upgrade to a 1080p LCD (+$130) and then use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $626.99. (The coupon is only applies on orders of $599 or more). View Deal

HP Envy x360 Laptop 15t Touch: was $1,099 now $740 @ HP

Looking for a stylish 2-in-1 you can afford? This hybrid laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512SSD. Use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $740.99.View Deal

HP Omen Laptop 15t: was $1,299 now $873 @ HP

This HP Omen Laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti CPU. Use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $873.99.View Deal

HP Omen Gaming Accessories: Up to 35% off @ HP

Get all the gaming gear you need at half the price. HP is taking up to 35% off Omen gaming accessories during its Presidents' Day sale. For instance, you ca, get the Omen Headset 800 for just $51.99, which is $28 off. View Deal

Dell Presidents' Day sales

Alienware m15 R2: was $1,999 now $1,679 @ Dell

Rarely on sale, the Alieware m15 R2 is one serious gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of memory. Use coupon code "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,679.99.View Deal

Alienware m15 R1: was $1,749 now $1,299 @ Dell

The previous-gen Alienware m15 is also on sale at Dell. It features a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,299.99 ($450 off).View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,169 now $899 @ Dell

The new Dell G3 15 (3590) is the best overall cheap gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. It's currently $270 off. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 17 3000: was $819 now $636 @ Dell

The Inspiron 3000 17 is proof desktop replacements aren't dead. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p display, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon code "50OFF699" to drop its price to $636.99.View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $341 now $239 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. Its specs are solid for the price, you get an 11.6" HD display, a Celeron CPU, and 4GB of RAM.View Deal

Best Buy Presidents' Day sales

KitchenAid/Whirlpool appliances: Free $150 GC w/ $2,999 @ Best Buy

This weekend at Best Buy, spend $2,999 or more on a KitchenAid or Whirlpool appliance and you'll get a $150 Best Buy gift card for free. In addition, various appliances are on sale. Samsung ranges start at $499, laundry appliances at $399, and more. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $799 @ Best Buy

For the full Surface Pro 7 experience, this configuration features a Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with the MS Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's $230 off its normal price. View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $169 now $119 @ Best Buy

The affordable Lenovo Chromebook 100e is on sale for $119. It's a solid pick for students or anyone else who wants a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks. It features an 11.6-inch (1368 x 768) display, MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory.View Deal

Dyson V11 Cord-Free Vacuum: $100 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $100 off the Dyson V11 Cord-Free vacuum. This is one of the best Presidents' Day sales we've seen from Best Buy all week. After discount, prices start at $499.99. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" Laptop: $200 off @ Best Buy

If the MacBook Air is too weak for your needs, Best Buy is taking $200 off various 13-inch MacBook Pro configurations. After discount, prices start at $1,099, which is one of the cheapest MacBook Pro prices we've seen. View Deal

Walmart Presidents' Day sales

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV and Disney Plus. It's $10 off its regular price. View Deal

Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Breezy Blossoms edition is similar to the Vintage Floral model, but sports a slightly different color scheme. The 6-in-1 pressure cooker is also 50% off. View Deal

Xbox One S Digital Bundle: was $248 now $159 @ Walmart

This all-digital Xbox One S console comes with three free games: Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft. It's $89 off and the cheapest Xbox One S deal we've seen since Black Friday. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

One of our favorite deals from Black Friday is back. Walmart once again has the PS4 Pro console on sale for $299. That's one of the cheapest prices we've seen for Sony's 4K console. Although it was bundled with a free game over the holidays, this is still a solid deal and one of the best console deals ever.View Deal

Roku TV sale: deals from $115 @ Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has every Roku TV on sale with prices starting at $115. The sale includes 4K TVs from RCA, TCL, Hisense, Sharp, and more. For instance, you can get this RCA 60-inch 4K Roku TV for just $339.99 ($159 off). It's one of the best Presidents' Day sales we've seen all month. View Deal

JVC 70" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $899 now $519 @ Walmart

This 70-inch JVC 4K TV is fueled by Roku TV which offers a streamlined user experience. For a limited time, this TV is $380 off at Walmart and one of the best Walmart deals you can get right now.View Deal

Asus ROG 15.6" Laptop: was $1,299 now $949 @ Walmart

The ROG Strix is a stylish gaming laptop built in collaboration with BMW Designworks Group. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Best of all, it's $350 off. View Deal