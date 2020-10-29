Best Buy Black Friday deal: Save $200 on this Segway scooter

Segway's electric scooters are pretty great, which is why it's worth snatching one up when they go on sale. For example, this early Black Friday sale on the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP, which is marked down to $549 from its regular price of $749. This is one deal you should scoot on over to check out.

Segway Ninebot Max G30LP was $749, now $549 @ Best Buy The Ninebot Max G30LP has a range of 25.2 miles and a top speed of 18.6 MPH. It has regenerative braking, head- and taillights, and 10-inch pneumatic tires. View Deal

The Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP doesn't have quite the range of the Ninebot Kickscooter Max we reviewed — about 25 miles to an estimated 40 for the Max — but in all other respects, it's the same scooter. It has big, cushy, 10-inch air-filled tires that help smooth out your ride, and its 350-watt (700W max) motor should be able to get you up steep hills with ease. It's one of the reasons it's on our list of the best electric scooters.

The Ninebot MAX G30LP has the same bell as the Kickscooter Max, which was not only really beefy, but loud enough to clear people out of our path. It has a headlight to help illuminate your way and a rear light to warn motorists you're on the road. An LCD panel between the handlebars lets you know how fast you're going and how much juice you have left in the battery.

This Segway also connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone, where you can keep track of your riding, upgrade the scooter's firmware, and more.

It's a solidly built scooter, which folds down for easier storage. Weighing nearly 39 pounds, you won't want to carry it up and down stairs a lot, but that's the price you pay for a long-range electric scooter. But overall, this looks like a good deal on a good scooter.