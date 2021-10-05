Black Friday scooter deals — sales to expect in 2021

The biggest shopping day of the year is fast approaching, and we expect quite a few Black Friday deals as retailers jump-start the prime shopping season.

If you're in the market for an electric scooter, many will be discounted for the holiday season. Here's what to look for when shopping for Black Friday scooter deals — as well as some early sales we've spotted, in case you don't want to wait.

Electric scooter deals you can get now

Unagi Model One 2-pack: was $1,979 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

What's better than a deal on one scooter? How about two? The Model One — our favorite electric scooter overall — is light yet powerful enough to get you up all but the steepest hills. It has a great range, looks awesome, and is available in four colors, too. Check out our Unagi Model One review for more details.View Deal

Gotrax GKS LUMIOS: was $159 now $134 @ Amazon

The GoTrax GKS Lumios is essentially a flashier version of the GoTrax GKS Lumios we reviewed. The Lumios has a front wheel with built in LEDs that light up when the scooter is moving. It's powered by a 150W motor that reaches a max speed of 7.5mph. Intended for ages 6-12 and up to 154 pounds, the Lumios' handlebars can be raised as your child grows.View Deal

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max 2-pack: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

This Segway scooter is one of our favorites because of its excellent range — up to 40 miles. It's also super-comfortable to ride, and has a top speed of around 18 miles per hour. This deal shaves $300 off the cost of two — not cheap, but certainly more palatable.View Deal

Razor Pocket Mod: was $399 now $297 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a Vespa-like scooter for your kid, look no further than the Razor Pocket Mod. This sit-down scooter has a max speed of 15 mph, a range of up to 30 minutes, and 12-inch pneumatic tires for a comfortable ride. It's available in purple or pink.View Deal

GoTrax GXL V2: was $299 now $247 @ Amazon

The GoTrax GXL V2 isn't going to win any races — it has a single 250W motor and a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour — but it's a nice low-cost electric scooter for those who are looking for an affordable model to get them around. And, its air-filled tires will help ensure a smoother ride.View Deal

Electric scooter deals — what to expect

Over the past year, the electric scooter market has heated up, so we expect to see plenty of Black Friday scooter deals this holiday season. Two of the biggest and most reputable brands are Segway and Razor; the former is known for adult scooters, while the latter is better known for kid-focused models, though both make electric scooters for all segments. If you see deals on their scooters, it's worth checking them out. We anticipate there will be more sales as Black Friday approaches, so stay tuned.