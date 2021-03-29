Baylor vs Arkansas live stream — how to watch Elite 8 basketball online

Baylor vs Arkansas channel, start time The Baylor vs Arkansas live stream is today (Monday, March 29) at 9:57 p.m. ET / 6:57 p.m. PT.

It will be on CBS.

The Baylor vs Arkansas live stream is tonight, and it's going to deliver a clash of the (southwest) titans. Yes, this March Madness live stream is a clash of the highly-seeded teams, as the Razorbacks (No. 3) beating the Bears (No. 1) wouldn't be a colossal upset. Instead, we're gonna get a good, close game (or so it seems).

This game, which airs after the Houston vs. Oregon State live stream finds Baylor looking to keep Arkansas under 70 — as they have always won when holding opponents below that magic number this whole season. The Razorbacks will be laughing when they hear this, and looking at their past two wins, where their scores average out to 70 on the nose.

Baylor's led by a strong triumvirate in its backcourt: Jared Butler (16.9 points per game), Davion Mitchell (14.2 ppg) and MaCio Teague (16.0 ppg). These three have proven themselves pretty well so far throughout the tournament, giving odds-makers a solid reason to make the Bears the favorites tonight.

That said, across the court, Arkansas meets them with two big names: Moses Moody (17.1 ppg) and Justin Smith (13.9 ppg). But if the last round is any indicator, anyone can step up. Guard Jalen Tate posted 22 points in their victory over Oral Roberts, and Davonte Davis won the game with an falling-away jumper to put Arkansas up 72-70.

Baylor goes into Sunday’s game as 7-point favorites. The over/under is 149.5.

How to watch Baylor vs Arkansas live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Baylor vs Arkansas live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Baylor vs Arkansas live streams in the US

In the US, the Baylor vs Arkansas game airs on CBS at 9:57 p.m. ET / 6:57 p.m. PT. today (March 29). You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV , as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

But since neither get you the other three March Madness channels (TBS, TNT and truTV) — we suggest another route. That's getting those three channels from Sling TV — another of the best streaming services — and pairing it with a means of getting CBS. You could just go for Paramount Plus if time is of the essence, but a pair of deals we'll explain below can help you connect CBS right into Sling.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

While Sling TV doesn't have CBS, you can add it for free — easily — with one of Sling's big offers. For example, sign up for three months of Sling TV to save $100 on an AirTV 2 + HD antenna, to load CBS and all your other networks into Sling. If Locast supports your area, there's an even better deal: sign up for Sling TV for 2 months you can get a free AirTV mini to pull CBS and other local channels into Sling for free via Locast.

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier.

Baylor vs Arkansas live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Baylor vs Arkansas in UK streaming services.

Baylor vs Arkansas live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups. For example, TSN lists Elite 8 coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET today. Completists stuck in Canada without a way to watch the games on the service they already subscribe to, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.