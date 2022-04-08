Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream is an important match for the away side, whereas for Villa it’s a chance to consolidate their place in the midtable.

With eight games remaining, Aston Villa’s season appears to be heading towards a solid but distinctly unspectacular ending. Any faint dream of challenging for European qualification is long dead, and the odds of even pushing into the top 10 have dropped considerably after three defeats on the spin. At this stage, manager Steve Gerrard will be keen to get a few more wins under his belt and then guide his players into summer planning for next season.

Aston Villa’s recent record shouldn’t be any real cause for alarm; while they have lost three on the bounce in that period they have played West Ham, Arsenal and Wolves, all clubs that are currently still fighting for European football next season. The same is true of Tottenham, so again, a defeat here really shouldn’t draw too much concern from fans.

Villa still have the likes of Norwich, Burnley (twice) and Crystal Palace to play before the end of the season, so it’s extremely likely that more points will come. Arguably, even just avoiding a thrashing here would be a respectable result as Spurs are in fine form, and scoring goals for fun.

Just ask Newcastle, who were put to the sword last weekend in ruthless fashion. The game finished 5-1, with the home side scoring four second-half goals as they carved the Magpies open time after time. Frankly, it really should have been more. Spurs are the top scorers in the league in 2022 and have won six of their last eight Premier League matches including the last three in a row.

Spurs now sit 4th in the table, above their bitter rivals Arsenal on goal difference (although, the Gunners have a game in hand). Expect Antonio Conte’s side to push hard for the win here, as every point is crucial at this stage of the season. It’s been a rocky year for Spurs, but Champions League qualification is still within their grasp and they will fight tooth and nail for it.

Will Tottenham's winning streak continue, or can Aston Villa end their losing run? Find out by watching the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream on NBC and on the NBC (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. For a start, there's Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month (opens in new tab).

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream via Spark Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).