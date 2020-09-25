Apple Watch 6 Solo Loop not fitting? You can finally return it

If your Apple Watch 6 Solo Loop doesn't fit, you can now return it without returning your brand-new Apple Watch, too. Previously, Apple's policy required you to send back your Apple Watch with the ill-fitting band before receiving a replacement.

Apple announced the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop alongside the Apple Watch 6 last week, touting both as "soft, stretchable" and "designed for ultracomfort." But with 12 total Solo Loop sizes to choose from, customers seem to be struggling to find the right fit. Yes, even with that printable measuring tool Apple provides online.

While only 9 Solo Loop sizes are available per each Apple Watch size (which is something to pay mind of), some people are needing to return the ones they included with their Apple Watch 6 purchase.

The Solo Loop options that came with the Apple Watch 6 I reviewed didn't fit me at all, despite their apparent stretchiness implying otherwise. I immediately returned to the classic sport band, and can't say I'm interested in finding my proper size until I can actually try on the entire range.

Of course, it's unfortunate to have this kind of product at a time when you can’t go into a store and test out a couple sizes as you might a pair of shoes. At least, when you're online shopping for shoes, you should have a good idea of your foot size at this point. The fitted Solo loops are entirely new products and Apple is using a proprietary sizing system.

At least Apple is accommodating this predicament. Now, as MacRumors reports, Apple changed its return policy to allow Solo Loop replacements. The site says the policy likely changed between Wednesday and Thursday.

If you're unsatisfied with your Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop but want to keep your Apple Watch while it's replaced (we don't blame you, it scored 4.5/5 stars in our Apple Watch 6 review), call customer service. A representative should be able to process your return under the new policy.